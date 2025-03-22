  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Yoel Romero praises Khamzat Chimaev´s wrestling labelling it olympic level and royalty

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,505
Reaction score
2,331
The level of wrestling displayed by Khamzat Shimaev, inside the UFC octagon, has impressed not only fans, but also experts. The Chechen, this time, drew praise from Yoel romero, that was an Olympic medalist in the sport and had a long career in the Ultimate.

The Cuban said that Lobo's wrestling makes him a unique fighter and difficult to beat. Yoel also said that the Chechen is training with Adam Saitiev, considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, who beat him at the Olympic Games.


Chimaev’s wrestling is now very dangerous. I see the moves he makes. It’s another level, it’s Olympic level. He’s training with the best in the world, in my opinion, Adam Saitiev. He beat me at the 2006 Olympics. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s like a Messi, Pelé or Maradona,” said Romero.

 
Last edited:
That's amazing. It's cool to see fighters peak wrestling skills in their MMA career.

GSP was invited to try out for Canadian Olympic team during his UFC career.

Jon Jones kept getting better from being decent but not outstanding in school, then being really good in community college, to being one of the best in MMA.
 
Romero said that the other guy that Khamzat trains with his wrestling, the one that beat Romero in wrestling, is like Messi etc. He didn't mean Khamzat.
 
Kwic said:
Romero said that the other guy that Khamzat trains with his wrestling, the one that beat Romero in wrestling, is like Messi etc. He didn't mean Khamzat.
Click to expand...
But he did say Khamzat is on a different level. Olympic, even. But that could be because of his tremendous respect for his trainer.
 
DrRodentia said:
But he did say Khamzat is on a different level. Olympic, even. But that could be because of his tremendous respect for his trainer.
Click to expand...
He definitely praised the hell out of Khamzat.
I'm just saying he didn't compare him to Messi etc. As title presents it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Bo Nickal: 'I’ve Got a Lot of Work to Do' to Reach Potential Khamzat Chimaev Fight
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
3K
C0NCH3TO
C0NCH3TO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,931
Messages
57,061,301
Members
175,523
Latest member
Lenold

Share this page

Back
Top