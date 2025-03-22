octagonation
The level of wrestling displayed by Khamzat Shimaev, inside the UFC octagon, has impressed not only fans, but also experts. The Chechen, this time, drew praise from Yoel romero, that was an Olympic medalist in the sport and had a long career in the Ultimate.
The Cuban said that Lobo's wrestling makes him a unique fighter and difficult to beat. Yoel also said that the Chechen is training with Adam Saitiev, considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, who beat him at the Olympic Games.
Chimaev’s wrestling is now very dangerous. I see the moves he makes. It’s another level, it’s Olympic level. He’s training with the best in the world, in my opinion, Adam Saitiev. He beat me at the 2006 Olympics. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s like a Messi, Pelé or Maradona,” said Romero.
https://superfight.net/news/310111/veteran-considers-returning-ufc-to-face-khamzat-chimaev-praises-grappling-chechen-wolf/
