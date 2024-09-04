filthybliss
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2024
- Messages
- 4,593
- Reaction score
- 8,054
The next presidential debate – the first featuring Vice President Kamala Harris – is scheduled to take place next week in Philadelphia.
The Sept. 10 debate at the National Constitution Center will be former president Donald Trump’s second of the campaign but the first against Harris, who officially accepted the Democratic party’s nomination last month at their convention in Chicago.
While the rules of the debate are still being finalized, there is one sticking point for Trump. He reported won’t agree to microphones being live for both candidates during the entire debate.
So any predictions for how this turn out?
