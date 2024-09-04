Elections Kamala Harris Vs. Donald Trump Debate Set For September 10th

The next presidential debate – the first featuring Vice President Kamala Harris – is scheduled to take place next week in Philadelphia.

The Sept. 10 debate at the National Constitution Center will be former president Donald Trump’s second of the campaign but the first against Harris, who officially accepted the Democratic party’s nomination last month at their convention in Chicago.
While the rules of the debate are still being finalized, there is one sticking point for Trump. He reported won’t agree to microphones being live for both candidates during the entire debate.
So any predictions for how this turn out?

When is the debate between Trump and Harris? What to know about the presidential debate

When is the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris?
Will either of them declare outright that no more children will be torn apart with American bullets or blown up from our bombs?

Just think on it, pimps.
 
