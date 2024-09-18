Elections Teamsters won't endorse Kamala Harris internal polling shows most members support Donald Trump

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse a presidential candidate on Wednesday after releasing internal polling that showed a majority of its members supported former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s the first time in nearly three decades that the union has not endorsed a presidential candidate.

"Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business,” Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “We sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries – and to honor our members’ right to strike – but were unable to secure those pledges.”

Ahead of the decision, the Teamsters shared internal data showing that a majority of members supported Trump over Harris. According to an electronic member poll that was initiated after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, about 60% of members believed the union should endorse Trump while 34% supported Harris. About 6% said they supported another candidate.

“It’s a great honor. They’re not going to endorse the Democrats. That’s a big thing,” Trump said during a campaign stop in New York City on Wednesday. “Democrats automatically have the Teamsters. They took a vote, and I guess I was at 60% or more, and that’s a great honor.”

Harris met with Teamsters leaders on Monday. O’Brien had a prime-time speaking slot at this summer’s Republican National Convention but did not appear at the Democratic convention the following month.



This is first time in 30 years the Teamsters won't endorse a presidential candidate.

Not a good sign for the Harris campaign especially in swing states.
 
HACK HEADLINE: "Teamsters won't endorse Kamala Harris."

REAL HEADLINE: "Teamsters won't endorse either candidate."

Don't forget that the Republicans invited Sean O'Brien from Teamsters to speak at their convention, AND HE DID.

The Republican party has been courting this guy very publicly, but the hack news is "won't endorse Kamala Harris" specifically ROFLMAO
 
Being a teamster supporting a union buster like trump lol that's a choice
 
They endorsed Biden last cycle with considerably less support than Trump has here.

So basically, the rule is if the rank and file makes endorsing the democrat look stupid..they just want endorse anybody lol

Corrupt
 
Nobody with an actual job is going to vote for Kamala. It's either broke government subsidized losers voting for Kamala or people so rich the state of the economy doesn't really matter. This is the first time in forever that the Teamsters aren't endorsing a democrat, because their internal polling was so one sided toward Trump they couldn't do it. Hard working people are tired of the corpse and the whore of babble-on in the White House. Only a couple more months until the worthless democratic party is gone.
 
Not surprised they aren’t endorsing anyone. They’re probably too lazy to even vote.

 
Kingz said:
They endorsed Biden last cycle with considerably less support than Trump has here.

So basically, the rule is if the rank and file makes endorsing the democrat look stupid..they just want endorse anybody lol

Corrupt
You must surely be pissed off that Trump is going against a Vice President who is seen in some circles as weak, and yet instead of hammering the economy, he's pissing off to Springfield, Ohio because someone told him something about cats...

Jesus Christ, if this guy got his act together and started getting serious maybe he'd have a chance.

But no.

Better to focus on rumours and go on wild goose chases (pun intended) to stoke an already stoked base about immigration...
 
I thought it was fairly common knowledge that a lot of union members are republican/pro trump despite republicans being pretty clearly against the best interests of labor unions. It's not really surprising that an internal poll would show that.
 
Sounds right about in line with public discourse in all honestly. Republicans are going to run away with these election. CBS interviewed 3 entire restaurants full of people in Nevada and only found 3 Harris supporters. Maybe after this election Democrats will remember they were elected to serve Americans. Not everyone else.
 
It matters not. Kamala is going to win. Anyone who thinks otherwise just doesn't realize how far left the American voter has moved in the past 5 or 6 years.

Eventually a Republican will win the presidency again...but things will have to get way worse than they are currently. We're talking Argentina levels of inflation, massive social unrest, and crime on a level we've never seen before. That's the only thing that will motivate more independents to vote for the dark side.
 
Siver! said:
You must surely be pissed off that Trump is going against a Vice President who is seen in some circles as weak, and yet instead of hammering the economy, he's pissing off to Springfield, Ohio because someone told him something about cats...

Jesus Christ, if this guy got his act together and started getting serious maybe he'd have a chance.

But no.

Better to focus on rumours and go on wild goose chases (pun intended) to stoke an already stoked base about immigration...
This thread is about the Teamsters. Where Trump enjoys 60 percent+ support but corrupt leaders won’t do what’s right even though they endorsed Biden with a meager 44 percent. So for the few, it democrat or bust.

And Trump’s numbers on the economy and immigration are dominant. Even in polls with top lines that match the discrepancy in democrats sampled compared to republicans. It’s not our first rodeo with this. We’ll see on Election Day.

And I’m more than fine about Springfield. It should be talked about more in fact. I’m glad everybody is poking fun at the Haitians and I’m glad Trump will be there to show the country who the people of Springfield actually stand behind.
 
