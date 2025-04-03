Elections Reminder : MSM Presidential Polls Are Fake.

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
58,976
Reaction score
119,279

Kamala Harris Campaign Aides Suggest Campaign Was Just Doomed​

The Harris campaign’s internal polling apparently never had her ahead of Trump.

www.huffpost.com

Kamala Harris Campaign Aides Suggest Campaign Was Just Doomed

The Harris campaign’s internal polling apparently never had her ahead of Trump.
www.huffpost.com www.huffpost.com

“We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday on the “Pod Save America” podcast in a joint interview with fellow Harris campaign alums Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter.

Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling never had Harris ahead of Trump.
“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he said. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

Not a surprise whatsoever.





Oh, and here's another juicy quote for those who claimed Trump's LGBTQ ads about Kamala's 'Free Sex-Change Surgeries For Prisoners' quote wasn't effective -

"Since Election Day, Democrats have also debated the impact of Trump’s anti-trans messaging, with some lawmakers questioning the party’s fealty to trans rights activists with uncompromising positions. The Trump campaign spent significant resources on ads highlighting Harris’ past support for gender-affirming care, including surgery, for people incarcerated in federal prisons.
Fulks, Harris’ former deputy campaign manager, called those ads “very effective,” though he and Plouffe said they doubted whether the ads actually moved voters. Some polling has shown the issue moved independent voters who broke for Trump."

{<diva}
 
Lol I root against the dems / Harris hard, but your premise of polls being fake isn't accurate considering all of them listed their aside from one pollster fell within the MoE. I'm betting if Harris release their internal polls, you'd see most within the MoE.

The results along with aggregate modeling showed polling was pretty spot on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Social In a Not so Shocking Report - Former Kamala Staffers allege she's basically a POS... By her Minority Staffers
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
5K
Darkballs
Darkballs
Islam Imamate
  • Poll Poll
Elections Trump calls for probe of famed Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer after she quits role
26 27 28
Replies
543
Views
11K
HARRISON_3
HARRISON_3
Rob Battisti
  • Locked
  • Poll Poll
Elections Official US 2024 Presidential Election Megathread: Trump v Harris
77 78 79
Replies
2K
Views
46K
Islam Imamate
Islam Imamate
chardog
Elections 2024 Election polls in retrospect
2
Replies
24
Views
742
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
WhiteMousse
Elections Why Were The Polls Wrong Yet Again?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
Err
Err

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,720
Messages
57,113,946
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top