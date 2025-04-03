GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 58,976
- Reaction score
- 119,279
Kamala Harris Campaign Aides Suggest Campaign Was Just DoomedThe Harris campaign’s internal polling apparently never had her ahead of Trump.
Kamala Harris Campaign Aides Suggest Campaign Was Just Doomed
The Harris campaign’s internal polling apparently never had her ahead of Trump.
www.huffpost.com
“We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday on the “Pod Save America” podcast in a joint interview with fellow Harris campaign alums Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter.
Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling never had Harris ahead of Trump.
“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he said. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”
Not a surprise whatsoever.
Oh, and here's another juicy quote for those who claimed Trump's LGBTQ ads about Kamala's 'Free Sex-Change Surgeries For Prisoners' quote wasn't effective -
"Since Election Day, Democrats have also debated the impact of Trump’s anti-trans messaging, with some lawmakers questioning the party’s fealty to trans rights activists with uncompromising positions. The Trump campaign spent significant resources on ads highlighting Harris’ past support for gender-affirming care, including surgery, for people incarcerated in federal prisons.
Fulks, Harris’ former deputy campaign manager, called those ads “very effective,” though he and Plouffe said they doubted whether the ads actually moved voters. Some polling has shown the issue moved independent voters who broke for Trump."