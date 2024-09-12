Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(Probably the most popular person in the world today. I wonder if it will have any influence at all in this election)
Taylor Swift says she’ll be voting for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election.
The pop superstar took to Instagram with her announcement moments after Harris wrapped up her debate with former president Donald Trump on Tuesday.
“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote.
She added Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”
“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she continued.
“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”
She said she was speaking up after Trump posted a fake image last month created by artificial intelligence that falsely portrayed her endorsing Trump.
“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she wrote. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”
She signed off her post as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady” — a dig at a much-maligned comment made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance slamming Democratic politicians who do not have biological children.
A Trump campaign representative shrugged off Swift’s endorsement.
“This is further evidence that the Democrat party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. “There’s many Swifties for Trump out there in America.”
In an interview on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning, Trump himself took the same tack when asked about Swift’s support of Harris, and called the debate “rigged.”
“She’s a very liberal person, she always seems to endorse a Democrat and she will probably pay the price for that in the market,” he said.
Elon Musk, too, posted about Swift’s endorsement by offering her “a child,” and has faced much backlash online.
Swift has only recently begun making her political views clear after shying away from politics for much of her career.
She endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and urged her fans to support Democrats in the 2018 midterms.
