Social Kamala Harris surrogate 'Cardi B' implies states who voted for Trump deserved to be hit by hurricanes.

Who would have thought letting this kind of trash speak for your campaign might backfire?

variety.com

Cardi B Says ‘This Is Why Some of Y’all States Be Getting Hurricanes’ in Now-Deleted Video as Election Results Come in

Cardi B shared, then promptly deleted a video message seemingly addressing early election results on Tuesday night.
variety.com variety.com

Rapper and former stipper 'Cardi B' who has previously admitted to drugging and robbing Johns when working as a prostitute and current Kamala Harris campaign surrogate and spokesperson, has disgraced herself again, this time implying hurricanes that killed Americans were deserved by Trump voters.

What a piece of shit.

Crazy the type of trash the Kamala Harris campaign invited to speak for them.
 
That cardi b chick has no class.

giphy.gif


I mean it's got to be what god wanted...amirite.
 
- How the hell the world has goone from real goddess like Ashanti and Blu Cantrell to this!
 
Seano said:
But Hulk Hogan said the N word once, right @WklySportsMemes ?
Click to expand...
You seem to follow Cardi B. a lot for an old square bore who said "Who gives a fk about Cardi B.. i certainly dont.... MEH"

& kudos for being right on brand to minimize racist wife beating corporate shill Hulk. Well done old man.

@Seano can't get enough of Cardi's WAP
 
Mamamla would have stopped all them hurricans ya
sKANKy B
 
