Elections Los Angeles Times will not endorse Kamala Harris

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,373
Reaction score
12,071
www.semafor.com

Los Angeles Times won’t endorse for president | Semafor

The decision to stay neutral between Trump and Harris was made by owner Patrick Soon-Shiong.
www.semafor.com www.semafor.com


Los Angeles Times won’t endorse Harris for president — or Trump

The owner of the Los Angeles Times has blocked the paper from endorsing a candidate for president this year.

Last week, the LA Times published its electoral endorsements for the 2024 election. And while the paper noted in its first line that it is “no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation,” that was the only mention of the presidential race in its endorsements.

The paper’s editorial board, which has endorsed Democratic candidates in every presidential race since it first endorsed then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, was preparing to do so once again this election.

Harris lives in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and previously served as the state’s attorney general and one of California’s two U.S. senators.

A request for comment from the Harris campaign was not immediately returned, but the Trump campaign called the Times’ decision a “humiliating blow.”

“Even her fellow Californians know she’s not up for the job,” the campaign added

The Los Angeles Times has endorsed every Democratic presidential candidate since 2008.

Kamala Harris can't get one of the major papers in her state to endorse her.
 
well she doesn't actually have any of her own thoughts. An endorsement for her is an endorsement for oligarchs running the show.
 
Goutfather said:
i sense perhaps elites funding the democratic party have thrown in the towel on kamala.
Click to expand...
I have no idea why she was selected to begin with. She had 0 redeeming qualities even back in 2020. And you know damn well Biden didn’t choose her as VP. That was done for him just like nearly everything was in his disastrous term.
 
People know that an endorsement or vote for Kamala reflects poorly on themselves. She is such terrible candidate that no one wants to be associated with her. You would have to be severely mentally deficient to support this woman. This is why she targets young naive people, mentally ill, or illegals who don't speak english for votes. Anyone with critical thinking ability or an IQ over 80 will not vote or endorse this idiot.
 
Last edited:
UberHere said:
I have no idea why she was selected to begin with. She had 0 redeeming qualities even back in 2020. And you know damn well Biden didn’t choose her as VP. That was done for him just like nearly everything was in his disastrous term.
Click to expand...

i think some people high up in the party (particularly obama) selected her a while back as a future candidate, and she’s gotten some favorable treatment from party insiders on that basis. she’s had several changes to prove her mettle as a national candidate and she just doesn’t have it.
 
People in LA were melting down about this lol. It’s like chappell roan 2.0.
 
Last edited:
KOByFootStomp said:
People know that and endorsement or vote for Kamala reflects poorly on themselves. She is such terrible candidate that no one wants to be associated with her. You would have to be severely mentally deficient to support this woman. This is why she targets young naive people, mentally ill, or illegals who don't speak english for votes. Anyone with critical thinking ability or an IQ over 80 will not vote or endorse this idiot.
Click to expand...
very accurate
 
So the owner of the paper is censoring the editorial department.
 
kflo said:
i mean, harris leads big in polling with those with a college or postgrad degree.
Click to expand...

That just reveals that a college education doesn't mean what it once did and I say that as someone with a degree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Elections Teamsters won't endorse Kamala Harris internal polling shows most members support Donald Trump
8 9 10
Replies
182
Views
5K
GoldenWolf87
G
filthybliss
Elections Kamala Harris Vs. Donald Trump Debate Set For September 10th
9 10 11
Replies
202
Views
6K
Striderxdj
Striderxdj
Rhood
Elections Smokin' Joe Manchin believes he can dribble past Kamala Harris & slam dunk on Trump for the Pres Nominee
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Elections Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in U.S. election: ‘I’ve made my choice’
21 22 23
Replies
456
Views
11K
no fat chicks
no fat chicks
Sweater of AV
Elections Donald Trump declares "There will be no third debate!" as Harris campaign rakes in $47 million in 24 hours.
11 12 13
Replies
255
Views
7K
Joe
Joe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,318
Messages
56,383,330
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top