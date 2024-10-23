Los Angeles Times won’t endorse for president | Semafor The decision to stay neutral between Trump and Harris was made by owner Patrick Soon-Shiong.

The owner of the Los Angeles Times has blocked the paper from endorsing a candidate for president this year.Last week, the LA Times published its electoral endorsements for the 2024 election. And while the paper noted in its first line that it is "no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation," that was the only mention of the presidential race in its endorsements.The paper's editorial board, which has endorsed Democratic candidates in every presidential race since it first endorsed then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, was preparing to do so once again this election.Harris lives in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and previously served as the state's attorney general and one of California's two U.S. senators.A request for comment from the Harris campaign was not immediately returned, but the Trump campaign called the Times' decision a "humiliating blow.""Even her fellow Californians know she's not up for the job," the campaign added