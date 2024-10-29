Fergelmince
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 14,310
- Reaction score
- 14,941
Following the historic decisions by the LA Times and The Washington Post to refuse to endorse Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, America's fourth largest news paper, USA Today refuses to Endorse Kamala Harris as well.
Read more here
Read more here
USA Today announces it will not endorse in 2024 race following Washington Post, LA Times
USA Today is the latest newspaper to announce that it is not making an endorsement in the presidential race after previously opposing former President Trump in 2016 and in 2020.
www.foxnews.com