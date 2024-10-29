Elections After Endorsing Biden In 2020, USA Today Officially Refuses To Endorse Harris in 2024

Following the historic decisions by the LA Times and The Washington Post to refuse to endorse Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, America's fourth largest news paper, USA Today refuses to Endorse Kamala Harris as well.



Like rats fleeing a sinking ship because they know they will lose the election.

1EuhuSy.jpeg
 
