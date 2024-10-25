HOLA
- The Washington Post will not endorse a candidate in the presidential election for the first time since 1976.
- The newspaper ran an article by two staff reporters saying that editorial page staffers had drafted an endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the election.
- “The decision not to publish was made by The Post’s owner — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,” The Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the events.
Similar situation with the LA Times. Their billionaire owner blocked a Harris endorsement:
Patrick Soon-Shiong: the billionaire LA Times owner who blocked Harris endorsement
Biotech tycoon’s decision to refuse to allow presidential endorsement led to resignations and subscribers’ revolt
