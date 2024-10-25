Elections Jeff Bezos killed Washington Post endorsement of Kamala Harris, paper reports

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
22,768
Reaction score
39,361
  • The Washington Post will not endorse a candidate in the presidential election for the first time since 1976.
  • The newspaper ran an article by two staff reporters saying that editorial page staffers had drafted an endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the election.
  • “The decision not to publish was made by The Post’s owner — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,” The Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the events.

Similar situation with the LA Times. Their billionaire owner blocked a Harris endorsement:

www.theguardian.com

Patrick Soon-Shiong: the billionaire LA Times owner who blocked Harris endorsement

Biotech tycoon’s decision to refuse to allow presidential endorsement led to resignations and subscribers’ revolt
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

 
It could be that they've come to see these types of endorsements as counter-productive. MSM endorsement of his political opponents, only fueled the narrative that Trump is some sort of anti-establishment candidate.
 
TheGreatA said:
It could be that they've come to see these types of endorsements as counter-productive. MSM endorsement of his political opponents, only fueled the narrative that Trump is some sort of anti-establishment candidate.
Click to expand...
You are aware that Elon Musk a.k.a the richest man on the planet is balls deep in Trump's campaign right?

I don't get why people can't see it. "The Media" wants Trump to win obviously. Why wouldn't they want their corporate tax cuts, an easy way to mine content, and less accountability for their operations?
 
filthybliss said:
I thought suppression of speech was only a democrat thing. Trumpanzees like @Scerpi Derpy surely should be bothered by this since they are terminally concerned about the Nazis getting censored off social media pages for providing gods truth to the world.
Click to expand...
Not to mention that this could be about Trump costing Amazon a $10B deal in retaliation against WaPo coverage, which itself is a bigger violation of freedom of speech than anything we've seen recently.
 
filthybliss said:
I thought suppression of speech was only a democrat thing. Trumpanzees like @Scerpi Derpy surely should be bothered by this since they are terminally concerned about the Nazis getting censored off social media pages.
Click to expand...

TBF, deciding that a newspaper you own shouldn't run an official endorsement isn't supressing free speech in an of itself.
 
This article has not aged well:

“He's been incredibly respectful.” This is true: He has kept his hands off the Post's news coverage, even when it dinged Amazon, even when it stung him personally. But some staffers now believe that he was too hands-off for his and the paper's own good—his attention elsewhere while the executives he'd selected flailed.

www.theatlantic.com

The Real Story of the Crisis at The Washington Post

How the world’s greatest businessman drove his newspaper into a ditch
www.theatlantic.com www.theatlantic.com
 
Vergilius said:
TBF, deciding that a newspaper you own shouldn't run an official endorsement isn't supressing free speech in an of itself.
Click to expand...
Blocking people from writing about their opinions is not suppressing speech now? Gotcha

<mirkoice>
 
filthybliss said:
You are aware that Elon Musk a.k.a the richest man on the planet is balls deep in Trump's campaign right?

I don't get why people can't see it. "The Media" wants Trump to win obviously. Why wouldn't they want their corporate tax cuts, an easy way to mine content, and less accountability for their operations?
Click to expand...
Not only that, it was reported today that Musk has been in regular contact with Putin for some time now. What a surprise, eh? SMH
 
filthybliss said:
Blocking people from writing about their opinions is not suppressing speech now? Gotcha

<mirkoice>
Click to expand...
Indeed, there's just a distinction between legal and illegal suppression. Publishers have the final say in what gets published if they want to. Nothing illegal about it but it's still wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Elections Los Angeles Times will not endorse Kamala Harris
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
2K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,473
Messages
56,392,344
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top