TheGreatA said: It could be that they've come to see these types of endorsements as counter-productive. MSM endorsement of his political opponents, only fueled the narrative that Trump is some sort of anti-establishment candidate. Click to expand...

You are aware that Elon Musk a.k.a the richest man on the planet is balls deep in Trump's campaign right?I don't get why people can't see it. "The Media" wants Trump to win obviously. Why wouldn't they want their corporate tax cuts, an easy way to mine content, and less accountability for their operations?