Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos wants more conservative opinion writers at paper: report
Bezos is reportedly keen on expanding his newspaper’s reach among right-leaning audiences, according to a report in The New York Times.
nypost.com
"Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has reportedly given the newspaper a mandate to add more conservative voices to its opinion section — even as he remains silent over the broadsheet’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.
Bezos — the world’s second richest person with a fortune that Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued at $211 billion as of Monday — is keen on gaining a more ideologically diverse readership by expanding his newspaper’s reach among right-leaning audiences, according to a report in The New York Times."
read more here:
