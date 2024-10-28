Opinion Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos Wants More Conservative Opinion Writers At Paper: Report

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos wants more conservative opinion writers at paper: report

Bezos is reportedly keen on expanding his newspaper’s reach among right-leaning audiences, according to a report in The New York Times.
"Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has reportedly given the newspaper a mandate to add more conservative voices to its opinion section — even as he remains silent over the broadsheet’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Bezos — the world’s second richest person with a fortune that Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued at $211 billion as of Monday — is keen on gaining a more ideologically diverse readership by expanding his newspaper’s reach among right-leaning audiences, according to a report in The New York Times."

read more here:

not true, i read on the internet that the billionaire capitalist is actually a liberal
 
I doubt Bezos is part of the New World Order but it's funny watching the anti establishment, anti-NWO GOP getting hijacked by a series of uber-rich business lords lol
 
I just posted the below in the other thread, but it's relevant enough to be reposted here.

“I Can’t Sugarcoat It Anymore”

When Washington Post publisher Will Lewis and new interim executive editor Matt Murray met with staff Monday, the newsroom was still coming to terms with the abrupt exit of Sally Buzbee, who had led the paper since May 2021.

“Everyone was pretty shocked with your email last night,” one reporter said at the meeting, according to a source present. The reporter suggested that “the most cynical interpretation sort of feels like you chose two of your buddies to come in and help run the Post, and we now have four white men running three newsrooms,” and expressed surprise at this development given Lewis’s prior commitments to diversity...

During the Monday meeting, Lewis said, “We need world-class journalism every single day, and the people that are coming in to help us do that will be a real benefit to the organization.”

Later in the meeting, another reporter asked Lewis whether “any women or people of color were interviewed and seriously considered for either of these positions,” a question that prompted applause....

At one point Lewis was asked whether he was intentionally bringing in people who come from a different culture than the Post. “We are losing large amounts of money. Your audience has halved in recent years. People are not reading your stuff. I can’t sugarcoat it anymore,” Lewis said. “So I’ve had to take decisive, urgent action to set us on a different path, sourcing talent that I have worked with that are the best of the best.”
You can already see the guiding ethos of those editors & journalists above. Their ship is plunging into the icy depths, everyone is going to be out of a job if it stays that course, but what are they most upset about? White guys.

You can tell that hard-hitting Pulitzer-prize type journalism without compromise has been their primary concern, LOL. :rolleyes: So pure:


Get woke go broke.
 
I thought the post was conservative leaning... no?
 
