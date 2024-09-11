GoldenWolf87
MSNBC are now making a case for Harris to make the patriotic case for immigration during the debate stage tonight.
According to MSNBC.
Harris should make a case onto why Welcoming Mass Migration/immigration is a patriotic thing to by welcoming thousands of migrants into communities.
Its not surprising that MSNBC are pro open borders, they are hoping this helps their side.
Kamala Harris should make the patriotic case for immigration at the debate
The vice president needs to communicate to the American people that Trump's noxious views on immigrants are poisoning the country.
“Illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation.” With such openly bigoted language, Trump has brought nakedly authoritarian impulses into the heart of the country, poisoning the Enlightenment values that make America the beacon of democracy. It was during the Trump administration that everyday people witnessed migrant children being locked up in abhorrent detention facilities.
Harris and Democrats can and should make the case to voters that supporting America’s legacy of welcoming immigrants is the patriotic thing to do.
