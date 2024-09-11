Elections Kamala Harris should make the patriotic case for immigration at the debate

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
13,438
Reaction score
9,683
MSNBC are now making a case for Harris to make the patriotic case for immigration during the debate stage tonight.
According to MSNBC.

Harris should make a case onto why Welcoming Mass Migration/immigration is a patriotic thing to by welcoming thousands of migrants into communities.
Its not surprising that MSNBC are pro open borders, they are hoping this helps their side.

Kamala Harris should make the patriotic case for immigration at the debate



The vice president needs to communicate to the American people that Trump's noxious views on immigrants are poisoning the country.
Click to expand...
“Illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation.” With such openly bigoted language, Trump has brought nakedly authoritarian impulses into the heart of the country, poisoning the Enlightenment values that make America the beacon of democracy. It was during the Trump administration that everyday people witnessed migrant children being locked up in abhorrent detention facilities.
Click to expand...


Harris and Democrats can and should make the case to voters that supporting America’s legacy of welcoming immigrants is the patriotic thing to do.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
No idea these people were eating their neighbors' dogs. <damn>
 
They aren’t wanted. Eventually the desire of most Americans needs to come into play in this discussion.

Do they expire? Are their picking crops days over after one summer to which we need to import about 2 million more to replace them?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

filthybliss
Elections Kamala Harris Vs. Donald Trump Debate Set For September 10th
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
2K
Bwagster
Bwagster
ShadowRun
Elections Harris flip-flops on building the border wall
8 9 10
Replies
193
Views
4K
White Whale
White Whale
Mack Yancy
Opinion Kamala Harris may win the debate, but she will lose the presidency.
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
616
nonoob
nonoob
BoxingFan653
Elections Kamala wants notes, opening statements and ABC for the debate. Trump camp declines
12 13 14
Replies
278
Views
6K
terrapin
terrapin
G
Elections Sharply More Americans Want to Curb Immigration to U.S.
7 8 9
Replies
170
Views
3K
filthybliss
filthybliss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,983
Messages
56,166,686
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top