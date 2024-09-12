Sweater of AV
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2018
- Messages
- 42,769
- Reaction score
- 94,115
Well, looks like Donald had enough of the debates lol. Probably for the best for his campaign.
Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.
Trump, the Republican nominee, posted on Truth Social that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” following Tuesday’s debate against Harris and his June debate against President Joe Biden. In rejecting another debate, the former president suggested that a “prizefighter” who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch....
Harris, the Democratic nominee, said during a rally in North Carolina on Thursday she believes that she and the former president “owe it to voters” to debate again. Meanwhile, her campaign revealed that it had raised $47 million from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her Tuesday debate against Trump.
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces $47M haul in hours afterward
Donald Trump is ruling out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president posted on Truth Social on Thursday that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”
apnews.com
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces $47M haul in hours afterward.
Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.
Trump, the Republican nominee, posted on Truth Social that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” following Tuesday’s debate against Harris and his June debate against President Joe Biden. In rejecting another debate, the former president suggested that a “prizefighter” who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch....
Harris, the Democratic nominee, said during a rally in North Carolina on Thursday she believes that she and the former president “owe it to voters” to debate again. Meanwhile, her campaign revealed that it had raised $47 million from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her Tuesday debate against Trump.