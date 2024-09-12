- Someone did eat a cat (who wasn't hatian, butand lived like 50 miles away in a different city... so same thing, apparently.)- Abortions in later months DO happen (in cases where the life of the mother is at stake, and fetal abnormalities.)- Trump didn't write project 2025 (It was only 140 of his former staff members and people who Trump is on record saying (they are) "laying out the groundwork for exactly what our movement will do")- Trump won't institute a 20% tax on everything (It's a 10-20% tarrif on imports, so its only onnot "everything")- Trump won't sign a national abortion ban (Although he won't say he will veto it, and it doesn't mean the people writing the legislation dont have another plan to make it illegal, and he keeps lying about who wanted RvW overturned so it's only a lie on her part if we take him at his word...)- She said Trump left office with the worst unemployment since the great depression (It only got to the highest since the depression while he was still in office, it wasn't the highest when he left)I think that covers all of them.