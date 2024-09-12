Elections Donald Trump declares "There will be no third debate!" as Harris campaign rakes in $47 million in 24 hours.

Well, looks like Donald had enough of the debates lol. Probably for the best for his campaign.

Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces $47M haul in hours afterward

Donald Trump is ruling out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president posted on Truth Social on Thursday that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces $47M haul in hours afterward.


Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.

Trump, the Republican nominee, posted on Truth Social that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” following Tuesday’s debate against Harris and his June debate against President Joe Biden. In rejecting another debate, the former president suggested that a “prizefighter” who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch....

Harris, the Democratic nominee, said during a rally in North Carolina on Thursday she believes that she and the former president “owe it to voters” to debate again. Meanwhile, her campaign revealed that it had raised $47 million from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her Tuesday debate against Trump.
 
He was fact checked on things that turned out to be true....and how ABC knew they needed those particular things checked is beyond suspect. kamala never got checked--her numbers were often wrong, her points on Military was wrong, her points on inflation were wrong. She never got held accountable for not answering the questions and only redirecting at Trump. I hate the guy but that was unfair as it comes, and I don't blame him. Where would he have a fair debate? Fox? She wouldn't agree to that.
She never answered the toughest questions:
1. Why are you such a flip flopper?
2. Why didn't you handle the border sooner? What would you do with criminal migrants?
3. What can you do about inflation? (no gouging during a crisis means nothing)
 
I called it, lol. This is exactly why he wanted the fox news debate with a crowd first.

He has surrounded himself with people who never criticize or question him and he has brain poison from conservative commentators who all said Kamala would be a pushover, and now he looks like an absolute fool.
 
Didn’t one of his supporters tweet before the debate that not accepting another debate would be a sign you lost? And was thinking Kamala would be the one? Talk about backfire.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Like what?
Click to expand...
- Someone did eat a cat (who wasn't hatian, but she was black and lived like 50 miles away in a different city... so same thing, apparently.)

- Abortions in later months DO happen (in cases where the life of the mother is at stake which Trump claims to support, and fetal abnormalities.)

- Trump didn't write project 2025 (It was only 140 of his former staff members and people who Trump is on record saying (they are) "laying out the groundwork for exactly what our movement will do")

- Trump won't institute a 20% tax on everything (It's a 10-20% tarrif on imports, so its only on everything we import, and everything made with stuff we import, not "everything")

- Trump won't sign a national abortion ban (Although he won't say he will veto it, and it doesn't mean the people writing the legislation dont have another plan to make it illegal, and he keeps lying about who wanted RvW overturned so it's only a lie on her part if we take him at his word...)

- She said Trump left office with the worst unemployment since the great depression (It only got to the highest since the depression while he was still in office, it wasn't the highest when he left)

I think that covers all of them.
 
TheGreatA said:
Feels like every move Trump has made after the shooting, has been an attempt to throw the election.
He's overconfident and he has every right to be, the election is basically a tie at this point.
 
He could change his mind, but would anyone change their vote ?
 
you forgot to mention he claimed he won the debate just like he claimed he won 2020..

Donald, in 7 days the lockup lifts on DJT stock and on the 8th day he can start selling shares and rake in somewhere in the 1.5 to 2 billion range based on today's closing price.

The stock has been plummeting, so lets say he starts selling and he'd only realize a straight Billion.

Which would you rather be,,,,a billionaire 78 year old ex-president playing golf, banging porn stars and hosting parties at Mara Largo

or a POTUS that has already been shot at once, impeached twice, and indicted lord knows how many times

I'd seriously be considering working out a plea deal on all pending charges, dropping out of the race, and retiring to florida and jersey for golf and debauchery.

I know he doesn't have the personality to make that move, but brother I would
 
I'll never understand what people see in this guy that makes them think to themselves: That's a fine hunk of leadership material right there! A person who will surely make the world a better place! I wouldn't trust this man to competently walk my dog (hell, I wouldn't trust him to bring it back alive). The moment I find out someone is a heartfelt Trump supporter, I automatically deduct big ol' chunk off their IQ. He's the only politician looking back through the ages whose success I can only credit to the stupidity of his supporters. Not ignorance or malice, just plain ol' stupidity.
 
