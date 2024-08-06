Elections Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as VP running mate

Do you like this pick for VP?

What say you, sherbros? He looks like a chummy fellow.

Vice President Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to be her running mate as she heads toward a November faceoff against Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar.

Walz, 60, emerged as a dark horse contender for the No. 2 slot as chatter over other high-profile names, in particular Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D), dominated the early portion of the veepstakes.

But the Minnesota governor saw his profile rise considerably over the last week, especially after a viral cable news interview in which he derided some Republicans as “weird” — a line of attack later adopted by national Democrats.

Walz was also seen by many as a safer choice for Harris thanks to his liberal bona fides and the fact that some of the other contenders had come under fire from certain segments of the left. Shapiro received heavy scrutiny recently over his response to pro-Palestinian protests that emerged in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, while both he and Kelly drew the ire of union leaders.

Adding to Walz’s appeal is the fact that he hails from a Midwestern state that Trump has increasingly set his sights on flipping. Though Biden won Minnesota in 2020 by 7 points, and no Republican has won the presidential race there in more than 50 years, Trump and his running mate JD Vance have stepped up their efforts to campaign in the state.


So this will be the VP debate:
Weird pick IMO. A boomer socialist

If anything, it shows their internal polls must be a nightmare. They were saying a Shapiro pick might lock in PA for Harris. But maybe they feel PA is already gone and they need to secure MN even.

A Shapiro pick might have pissed off Muslims in Michigan, but this dork is going to turn off many more moderates that see what a progressive weirdo he is
 
Based decision, MAGAtards will now be on their Twitter quest to find some dirt on him.
 
I like it ok. I didn’t expect that, considering Kamala has a rally in Philly tonight. I fully expected Shapiro. If she wasn’t going to go with him, I think she should’ve gone with Kelly.
 
I like him and I like the pick because it inspires a lot more confidence in the party than Shapiro which would have been Dems being Dems imo.
 
The three other candidates all behave like weirdos in interviews, but Walz sounds comparatively normal so that's nice.

Weirdness scale, ranked highest to lowest:
1) Kamala/Donald (shared #1)
2) Vance
3) Walz

Also fun that the two VPs have a lot of similarities in their profiles and names, if not in their policies.
 
Gone are the days of VPs having more than 7 letter combined names. Now it's like they get selected like dog names - short and easy to remember.
 
I actually have a theory that Trump would never select a VP with a longer last name than his because he doesn’t want anything drawing attention away from his name on a campaign sign.
 
I still believe in part he chose the guy with the most similar name to Pence so that he didn't have to memorize another different name.
 
