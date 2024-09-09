"Harris" the pitiful speaker formerly known as Buyden's VP, will soon come out as a bruiser of a man with a deep voice. This will give her a new personna - assuring her popularity and getting the much needed hollyweird votes. Caitlin K, "the formerly known man that was Bruce Jenner" and all of that woke clan that recognized her incompetence will then flock to put the brave new Kamala in the world's top position and continue her former Buydenomix plan that has the country in the shape they want it to continue in.