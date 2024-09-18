Elections 111 Former Republican officials and members of congress endorse Kamala Harris and conclude Trump is "unfit to serve."

111 Former G.O.P. Officials Back Harris, Calling Trump ‘Unfit to Serve’

The signatories of a letter endorsing the Democratic vice president included former members of Congress, defense secretaries, C.I.A. directors and other national security officials.
In a letter to the public, the Republicans, including both vocal longtime Trump opponents and others who had not endorsed Joseph R. Biden Jr. in 2020, argued that while they might “disagree with Kamala Harris” on many issues, Mr. Trump had demonstrated “dangerous qualities.” Those include, they said, “unusual affinity” for dictators like President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and “contempt for the norms of decent, ethical and lawful behavior.”

“As president,” the letter said, “he promoted daily chaos in government, praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests and betrayed our values, democracy and this country’s founding documents.”

The letter condemned Mr. Trump’s incitement of the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, aimed at allowing him to hold onto power after losing an election, saying that “he has violated his oath of office and brought danger to our country.” It quoted Mr. Trump’s own former vice president, Mike Pence, who has said that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”

The 111 signatories included former officials who served under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush or George W. Bush. Many of them had previously broken with Mr. Trump, including two former defense secretaries, Chuck Hagel and William S. Cohen; Robert B. Zoellick, a former president of the World Bank; the former C.I.A. directors Michael V. Hayden and William H. Webster; a former director of national intelligence, John D. Negroponte; and former Gov. William F. Weld of Massachusetts. Miles Taylor and Olivia Troye, two Trump administration officials who became vocal critics, also signed.

But a number of Republicans who did not sign a similar letter on behalf of Mr. Biden in 2020 signed the one for Ms. Harris this time, including several former House members, like Charles W. Boustany Jr. of Louisiana, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Dan Miller of Florida and Bill Paxon of New York.
 
What!!! I thought the democrats were far left/socialists and that it was republicans that remained standstill. Atleast, MAGA has family reject, RFK, and Tulsi Grifty Gabbard.
 
I read that as Bill Paxton for a second.

bill-paxton.gif
 
It's a sad time when Harris is the lesser of the evils. I hate the two party system
 
Wonder how much of this is people actually endorsing Harris or how many of them thinking Trump is just a sinking ship and they are trying to save their jobs post-MAGA.

Either way they will just be called RINO's and no one will really care.
Mostly the second bit. And yeah. Most of Trumps voters base wouldn't be swayed if he kicked a baby on nation TV. This will shake of a few moderates but that's it
 
Yes, people have been well aware for about a decade now that Bush neo-cons are more in line with the democrat party than conservatives. Their interests were always with the war machine and corporate interests. Others with unfettered immigration.

It was under their leadership the left was allowed to run rampant on our country because they had zero interest for anything outside their endless game of Risk

Nobody buys them as partisans making the leap. Most in the list are complete nobodies but the others that aren’t have been trumpeting their hate for the Republican Party for a decade. Like Michael Hayden..look at his Twitter feed and tell me the difference between him and Keith Olbermann.

They still call themselves republicans because being a pro-democrat Republican is meaningless if you don’t keep the letter. It’s the last available job in DC they have.

Just look how little the needle moved for the Cheneys. These people are hated
 
This will only make Trump more popular with those for dissatisfied with the status quo. People are tired of the establishment, which many of these folks represent. In the event there ARE voices in this group worth listening to, they are drowned out by this constant “9/10 dentists agree” type BS. Citing these kinds of numbers is an overt sales tactic, and people would be smart to recognize this for what it is… propaganda.

“The last of Cialdini’s 6 Principles of Persuasion is consensus, or social proof.

Humans are social by nature and generally feel that it’s important to conform to the norms of a social group. This means that when it comes to decision making, we often look around us to see what others are doing, before making our mind up.“

Cialdini's 6 Principles of Persuasion: A Simple Summary - The World of Work Project

Cialdini's 6 Principles of Persuasion are: reciprocity, scarcity, authority, commitment and consistency, liking and consensus.
Oof the 2024 libtards are now aligned with the Cheneys and McCains of this world.
 
This will only make Trump more popular with those for dissatisfied with the status quo. People are tired of the establishment, which many of these folks represent. In the event there ARE voices in this group worth listening to, they are drowned out by this constant “9/10 dentists agree” type BS. Citing these kinds of numbers is an overt sales tactic, and people would be smart to recognize this for what it is… propaganda.

“The last of Cialdini’s 6 Principles of Persuasion is consensus, or social proof.

Humans are social by nature and generally feel that it’s important to conform to the norms of a social group. This means that when it comes to decision making, we often look around us to see what others are doing, before making our mind up.“

Cialdini's 6 Principles of Persuasion: A Simple Summary - The World of Work Project

Cialdini's 6 Principles of Persuasion are: reciprocity, scarcity, authority, commitment and consistency, liking and consensus.
essentially a higher form of appeal to authority

just like 50 intelligence officials lie right around last election.
 
Yes, people have been well aware for about a decade now that Bush neo-cons are more in line with the democrat party than conservatives. Their interests were always with the war machine and corporate interests. Others with unfettered immigration.

It was under their leadership the left was allowed to run rampant on our country because they had zero interest for anything outside their endless game of Risk

Nobody buys them as partisans making the leap. Most in the list are complete nobodies but the others that aren’t have been trumpeting their hate for the Republican Party for a decade. Like Michael Hayden..look at his Twitter feed and tell me the difference between him and Keith Olbermann.

They still call themselves republicans because being a pro-democrat Republican is meaningless if you don’t keep the letter. It’s the last available job in DC they have.

Just look how little the needle moved for the Cheneys. These people are hated
Yeah, it’s odd how these things keep coming up as some sort of attack against Trump… “the same people who have led us into the shitter don’t like Trump.”

Funny enough, these types of happenings also out our political system as basically captured, and highlight that dem/rep are on the same team.
 
essentially a higher form of appeal to authority

just like 50 intelligence officials lie right around last election.
You’re right, in this case it’s BOTH (appeal to consensus and appeal to authority)- as if bought and paid for political lackeys should be viewed as any sort of authority in the first place.
 
Warmongers such as the Cheneys and McCain son along with their ilk support Kamala Harris.
 
Yea we knew the RINO NEO war hacks were going to go for the people that support and love war...

This will make them richer
 
