Jiri Gives $50k Bonus To Cancer Charity

Damn. He might be the GOAT likable fighter now. He's gathering good karma to battle Alex's magic once more.
 
Damn. He might be the GOAT likable fighter now.
He's been the GOAT likable fighter since the very beginning

- Always has good fights
- Is always respectful toward his opponents before and after fighting them even if they are rude (Jamal, Rakic)
- Kind person outside of octagon
- True Believer in martial arts

Here's a quote from hill for example:

"I was just watching his fights the other day. He's not that guy. I can't wait to get him in there. I truly can't wait to get him in there so he can see what it's like. It's going to be funny. I'm going to beat the dog shit out (of) that man."

Jiri Still treated him with respect and dignity.

if you don't like Jiri you don't like MMA.
 
Jiri's a good dude for doing this. Hope that young lady fan beats her cancer too.
 
