UFC 311: Jiri Prochazka shaves ponytail in support of fan undergoing cancer treatment Jiri Prochazka shaves his distinctive ponytail before UFC 311 on Saturday in support of a fan who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

This may have been mentioned elsewhere, but I think it deserves it's own thread.I've always thought Prochazka was a good fighter, awkward in the cage, with a weird personality. Kind of a 24/7 cosplay situation with that Ninja stuff.All that being said, bruh shaved his head to "show solidarity" with a cancer patient, flying her to the fight and donating $50K to help the girl. When Jiri announced his help for her, Dana White announced he would match the donation for a total of $100K to help the kid with her cancer treatment bills.Wow. What a good guy.