Fergelmince
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 14,753
- Reaction score
- 15,943
This may have been mentioned elsewhere, but I think it deserves it's own thread.
I've always thought Prochazka was a good fighter, awkward in the cage, with a weird personality. Kind of a 24/7 cosplay situation with that Ninja stuff.
All that being said, bruh shaved his head to "show solidarity" with a cancer patient, flying her to the fight and donating $50K to help the girl. When Jiri announced his help for her, Dana White announced he would match the donation for a total of $100K to help the kid with her cancer treatment bills.
"Speaking about her experience on Reddit, the fan said Prochazka was her "favourite UFC fighter".
"I had a lot of fun doing this with my friend before shaving it all off," she said.
"Cancer sucks, but you have to make the best of it sometimes."
Wow. What a good guy.
UFC 311: Jiri Prochazka shaves ponytail in support of fan undergoing cancer treatment
Jiri Prochazka shaves his distinctive ponytail before UFC 311 on Saturday in support of a fan who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
www.bbc.com