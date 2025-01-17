  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Jiri Prochazka Shaves his Head In Support of Cancer Patient, Flies Patient To UFC 311, Donates $50K to Help Her

This may have been mentioned elsewhere, but I think it deserves it's own thread.

I've always thought Prochazka was a good fighter, awkward in the cage, with a weird personality. Kind of a 24/7 cosplay situation with that Ninja stuff.

All that being said, bruh shaved his head to "show solidarity" with a cancer patient, flying her to the fight and donating $50K to help the girl. When Jiri announced his help for her, Dana White announced he would match the donation for a total of $100K to help the kid with her cancer treatment bills.

"Speaking about her experience on Reddit, the fan said Prochazka was her "favourite UFC fighter".

"I had a lot of fun doing this with my friend before shaving it all off," she said.

"Cancer sucks, but you have to make the best of it sometimes."

Wow. What a good guy.

www.bbc.com

UFC 311: Jiri Prochazka shaves ponytail in support of fan undergoing cancer treatment

Jiri Prochazka shaves his distinctive ponytail before UFC 311 on Saturday in support of a fan who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
www.bbc.com

 
Jiri is champion level human.

Dana is so filthy rich that 50K is ego money for him; love that he matched the donation but he did that to get one round of applause from the audience.
 
I understood it as he's donating 50k for like cancer research or something like that and not specifically donating it all to the girl?
 
that Indian said:
Jiri is champion level human.

Dana is so filthy rich that 50K is ego money for him; love that he matched the donation but he did that to get one round of applause from the audience.
dave-chappelle-shut-the-fuck-up.gif
 
HHJ said:
Dana doesnt give a shit about the audience. He does do nice things from time to time.
hard disagree. he definitely does nice things but I believe he does those nice things out of ego. at the end of the day, he wants to be revered and loved like the fighters
 
that Indian said:
hard disagree. he definitely does nice things but I believe he does those nice things out of ego. at the end of the day, he wants to be revered and loved like the fighters
Nah hes a gambler, not a miser.

Whats the point of havin money if you cant just bust it out and do something nice when you feel like it?

I think this is something that can effect anyone and he thought to help too.
 
What's not to like? Love to see this. I haven't read the ins and outs but assuming he hasn't asked the patient to sign a contract where she in return has to spar with him in the mountains for 6 weeks without food or water, then it's all good.
 
that Indian said:
why so edgy buddy? do you require a trigger warning on my opinions? do you have a xanax nearby?
Brother, when someone does something good, you don't have to find a reason to shit on it. Just be happy somebody is going to benefit off whatever Dana gives.
 
Domitian said:
Brother, when someone does something good, you don't have to find a reason to shit on it. Just be happy somebody is going to benefit off whatever Dana gives.
Yes

it does not really matter the reason why, as you cannot drill into a person's head to find the truth

it is the action that matters anyway
 
