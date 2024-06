Islam already did get an accomodation by sitting out since October. As well as for Ramadan.



He however magically announced he was fighting June 1 and June 1 only after Charles/Arman, Justin/Max, and Poirier/BSD were all signed and that would have to do a quick turnaround for whoever, especially for guys who may be all beat up while he's sat out preparing.



I don't blame him for stacking the deck in his favour, but don't pretend to not understand what he's obviously doing. He's always done this.