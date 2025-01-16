TMT Tryouts 2018 winner Arman Tsarukyan has been signed by the UFC! Debutes at UFC St Petersburg on April 20th. - Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp, Phuket, Thailand TMT Tryouts 2018 winner Arman Tsarukyan has been signed by the UFC and will make his debut vs Islam Makhachev at UFC St Petersburg on April 20th! Undefeated in his last 12 fights, Arman will join fellow Tiger Muay Thai fighters Antonina Shevchenko, Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev and Movsar Evloev on the...

I know it’s 2024, but thought it was an interesting bit of info to share for some of you who didnt know. For a guy who claims mma isn’t his life, pretty impressive he won the 2018 tryouts. For those who haven’t seen it, the Tiger Muay Thai tryouts is a grueling week of wrestling, Muay Thai, conditioning etc involving participants from all over the world trying to get a spot on the Tiger Muay Thai Team. Below is a video showing how tough it is. Looking forward to a fun fight with Islam. As a bonus I included a vid of Arman wrestling Khamzat.It’s a long vid, but worth skimming through to see the process:Arman vs Khamzat in a friendly match:Saturday night should be a fun one!