  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Arman Tsarukyan Won 2018 Tiger Muay Thai Tryouts

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,497
Reaction score
11,576
I know it’s 2024, but thought it was an interesting bit of info to share for some of you who didnt know. For a guy who claims mma isn’t his life, pretty impressive he won the 2018 tryouts. For those who haven’t seen it, the Tiger Muay Thai tryouts is a grueling week of wrestling, Muay Thai, conditioning etc involving participants from all over the world trying to get a spot on the Tiger Muay Thai Team. Below is a video showing how tough it is. Looking forward to a fun fight with Islam. As a bonus I included a vid of Arman wrestling Khamzat.

It’s a long vid, but worth skimming through to see the process:


www.tigermuaythai.com

TMT Tryouts 2018 winner Arman Tsarukyan has been signed by the UFC! Debutes at UFC St Petersburg on April 20th. - Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp, Phuket, Thailand

TMT Tryouts 2018 winner Arman Tsarukyan has been signed by the UFC and will make his debut vs Islam Makhachev at UFC St Petersburg on April 20th! Undefeated in his last 12 fights, Arman will join fellow Tiger Muay Thai fighters Antonina Shevchenko, Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev and Movsar Evloev on the...
www.tigermuaythai.com www.tigermuaythai.com

Arman vs Khamzat in a friendly match:


Saturday night should be a fun one!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Arman Tsarukyan: Adriano Martins’ Win vs. Islam Makhachev Wasn’t 'Lucky Punch'
Replies
13
Views
199
Westbrick
Westbrick
Kowboy On Sherdog
Only Man to Beat Islam Makhachev Helping Arman Tsarukyan Ahead of UFC 311
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
ejazahmednit
ejazahmednit

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,310
Messages
56,770,995
Members
175,397
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top