Michael Chandler has options.
Looking to bounce back from his defeat to Charles Oliveira in November, the former Bellator champion has several names in mind for a return to the cage. From top contenders to veterans and rising stars, Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) revealed the lengthy list speaking with MMA Junkie Radio in a recent interview.
As far as the top dogs, Chandler wouldn’t mind crossing paths with No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, who unfortunately had to withdraw from a UFC 311 title fight earlier this month due to injury.
“Arman is a possibility because Dana said he’s going to have to build himself back with one more fight,” Chandler said. “Is Charles Oliveira the No. 1 contender? Is Charles Oliveira going to fight for the title next? I don’t know. Obviously, he wouldn’t be my next opponent.”
Chandler has also heard the fan feedback, and wouldn’t mind testing himself with rising star Paddy Pimblett.
“People have thrown out Paddy Pimblett,” Chandler said. “Paddy is a fun fight. I think comparatively, the guys that I’ve fought, the murderers row, coming into the UFC, I welcome that fight. It’s a big fight. It’s a fun fight. I’m a fan of Paddy. I like the way he does things. I like his brand. He’s one of the good ones of the sport. I don’t have to hate somebody to want to separate them from consciousness because that is my goal if I were to fight him. I would also pick him up from the canvas and say, ‘Hey, dust yourself off. You have a bright future.’
On the veteran side of things, Chandler also listed Beneil Dariush, and of course, he hasn’t forgotten about Conor McGregor, despite many fans wanting him to move on from the matchup.
“Dariush, he had his opponent taken last fight,” Chandler said. “There are a lot of names. The UFC lightweight division is and has always been one of the most exciting, deep and stacked divisions. And of course, we have to mention Conor. People can keep poking fun at me, but we’ll see if he can get his house in order. As of late, it doesn’t look like it. That’s always a possibility sometime in the next year.”
All in all, there could be many paths for Chandler, but there’s only one destination in mind. He’s still adamant on becoming a UFC champion and remains confident in his ability to get the job done, despite coming up short once before.
“A lot of options, a lot of exciting options, and I still feel I’m destined for UFC gold,” Chandler said. “I just have to put a couple of wins together.”