Opinion Is X Basically A Gore Site Now?

Every fucked up thing that's happened recently gets plastered all over X for all to see. When did this become a thing? Is it what Musk intended?
 
It's just barely moderated now. You get an absolute tonne of porn on there too now. If I'm using it at work I've had to switch my feed to just accounts I follow as the normal feed just throws anything at you. It's not even like using Reddit where it'll at least throw stuff at you from communities you read, it just seems to be a complete free for all.
 
it's basically 4chan now. this is what elon wanted so good for him. ruined a perfectly good social media platform.
 
That kind of content was always on X. I’m sure it’s just the algorithm thinking that’s the content you want to engage with for some small engagement.

I’ve noticed it too.

For me, I started getting a lot of gore on my feed as a lot of accounts I engage with started posting brutal Gaza videos last year.

If you start seeing a lot of videos and photos from that I assume the algorithm thinks you want to see more of that content then you start seeing feeds that just post random gory shit pop up on your feed.

It only takes one. I expanded one Kyle Kulinski post and I’m still getting flooded with left wing tweets

I just put the sensitive content feature back on. Now that left wing mods aren’t flagging clean conservative speech or photos/videos that aren’t violent or porn as “sensitive content” there is no point to not have it on.

If X now says it’s sensitive content, I’ll believe that it might be something I don’t want to see.
 
Never had it.
This is as close to social media that I have.
And I only originally came here 10 years ago to call MMA gay.
And it is.
 
Elon is a regular 4chan poster. He's a huge anime fan and very big into gaming.

I think it's good that people get to see the reality of the world. People shouldn't be shielded. You should be able to block sensitive content if you don't want to see
 
I don't even have X. I've just seen the horrible shit second hand. From Israel/Palestine stuff, to that freeway shooter found half decomposed in the woods, to the woman burning on the subway. There's no moderation.
 
It's a rough place. Hoping everyone gets rid - mines gone - hopefully more will follow but I'm not holding my breath with how fucked up people are.
 
Millions of years of evolution has lead us to this
P:eek::eek::eek:Y IN BIO!
 
