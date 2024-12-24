That kind of content was always on X. I’m sure it’s just the algorithm thinking that’s the content you want to engage with for some small engagement.



I’ve noticed it too.



For me, I started getting a lot of gore on my feed as a lot of accounts I engage with started posting brutal Gaza videos last year.



If you start seeing a lot of videos and photos from that I assume the algorithm thinks you want to see more of that content then you start seeing feeds that just post random gory shit pop up on your feed.



It only takes one. I expanded one Kyle Kulinski post and I’m still getting flooded with left wing tweets



I just put the sensitive content feature back on. Now that left wing mods aren’t flagging clean conservative speech or photos/videos that aren’t violent or porn as “sensitive content” there is no point to not have it on.



If X now says it’s sensitive content, I’ll believe that it might be something I don’t want to see.