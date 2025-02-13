  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime DOGE teen ran image-sharing site linked to URLs referencing :eek::eek::eek::eek:philia and the KKK

deviake

deviake

Raisin bran aficionado
@Silver
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
14,666
Reaction score
8,204
Can you believe this nonsense? "muskwatch", what a bunch of bullshit. Anything these libs can do to maintain the status quo establishment. Looks like since they've no legal standing to oppose Musk and his DOGE commission so they're trying to cancel his employees.

www.muskwatch.com

DOGE teen ran image-sharing site linked to URLs referencing pedophilia and the KKK

The site launched by Edward Coristine in 2021 promised to protect the privacy of its users, stating, “All your images are encrypted. We do not log IP addresses, device agents or anything else.”
www.muskwatch.com www.muskwatch.com

Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched an image-sharing website in 2021 that featured custom “shitposting” web addresses that redirected to content hosted on his site. URLs that redirected to Coristine’s site referenced the sale of child sexual abuse material, racial slurs, and rape. Among the links were “child-porn.store” and “kkk-is-cool.club,” according to web traffic tracked by BuiltWith.

The White House and Coristine did not respond to requests for comment.

A former intern at Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink, Coristine was named senior adviser to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on Monday, the Washington Post reported. He is also listed as an “expert” at the Office of Personnel Management.

In early 2021, Corisitine, then 16, activated the tesla.sexy website. He described it as an image-sharing site that would prioritize the confidentiality of its users. “Why are we the sexiest? Privacy… When you use tesla.sexy, all your images are encrypted. We do not log IP addresses, device agents or anything else,” the site’s homepage stated in March 2021, according to archives from the Wayback Machine. “If you like features like we do, you'll love tesla.sexy… Fake links, lots of cool domains and effects to put on your images for ultimate shitposting.”

Coristine updated the website’s homepage in April 2021, stating that it offered users, “Image hosting with a touch of insanity.” The site update indicated that it catered specifically to image-sharing among Discord users: “You can customize embeds, use fake links (only works on Discord), use random domains and much more… Images embed within a second on Discord. Uploading images is also an incredibly speedy process.” Again, Coristine emphasized that tesla.sexy would protect the identities of users who used the site to share images. “Images are encrypted at rest, and in transit,” the site stated.

An analysis of URL traffic to tesla.sexy between April 2021 and September 2021 shows that numerous noxious URLs redirected to Coristine’s site, including, “children-sex.party,” “child-porn.store,” “kkk-is-cool.club,” “:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:.rentals,” “:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:-sex.download,” “owns-a-slave.shop,” “raping-women.club,” “ketamine-rape.date,” “rape.business,” and “rapes-wo.men.” Internet archives of the URLs show they redirected traffic to tesla.sexy but any content they may have linked to has disappeared.

In December 2021, Corisitine registered tesla.sexy as a limited liability company in Connecticut.

It is unclear whether Coristine, who has gone by the online monikers “Rivage,” “Big Balls,” and “JoeyCrafter,” used or created any of the URLs. But they reflect the kinds of sordid online communities Coristine trafficked in during his high school years.

According to Krebs on Security, Coristine was a member of “The Com,” a disparate community of Telegram channels and Discord chatrooms that serves to facilitate collaboration between cybercriminals. A Wired report found that one of the domains operated by Tesla Sexy LLC provided a service to create AI bots for Russian Discord servers. In 2022, Coristine interned at Path, a security company that hired former cybercriminals to protect customers from denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. During the same year, a Telegram handle associated with Coristine sought to hire someone to commit a DDoS attack in a Com chatroom that exists for the sale and solicitation of cybercrimes.

Bloomberg reported that Coristine’s tenure at the company was cut short after he was accused of leaking proprietary information to a competing firm. After he was let go, he claimed on Discord that he could destroy Path’s servers if he wished to. “I had access to every single machine,” a Discord account connected to Coristine wrote in 2022.

In 2024, a Discord account tied to Coristine wrote that he had moved on from the Com underworld, saying there was not “a lot of money to be made in the [Com],” according to Krebs on Security. Coristine began working for Musk’s Neuralink later that year.

As for Coristine’s presence on the social media platform X, Musk Watch found that he interacted at least once with prominent eugenicist and white supremacist Joseph Bronski. Communication history saved on X shows that Coristine responded to a November 2023 post in which Bronski wrote, “White 12 year olds have higher IQs than black adults… Where should the IQ cut off for rights be? The current legal standard is inconsistent.” It is unclear what Coristine wrote in response to the post, as his reply has been deleted.

Other young men that Musk has recruited to staff the White House’s U.S. DOGE Service include Marko Elez, who resigned last week after the Wall Street Journal discovered a social media account he used to promote racism and eugenics. DOGE then rehired Elez at the behest of Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance. Gavin Kilger, a DOGE member who serves as a special advisor at the Office of Personnel Management and a domain administrator at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, shared content posted by white supremacist Nick Fuentes before joining the Trump administration, according to Reuters.
 
Destruction
Of
Government by
Elon

can't bring the hurt fast enough. Lets get that waste out and end this madness.

MAGA.
 
deviake said:
Can you believe this nonsense? "muskwatch", what a bunch of bullshit. Anything these libs can do to maintain the status quo establishment. Looks like since they've no legal standing to oppose Musk and his DOGE commission so they're trying to cancel his employees.

www.muskwatch.com

DOGE teen ran image-sharing site linked to URLs referencing pedophilia and the KKK

The site launched by Edward Coristine in 2021 promised to protect the privacy of its users, stating, “All your images are encrypted. We do not log IP addresses, device agents or anything else.”
www.muskwatch.com www.muskwatch.com

Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched an image-sharing website in 2021 that featured custom “shitposting” web addresses that redirected to content hosted on his site. URLs that redirected to Coristine’s site referenced the sale of child sexual abuse material, racial slurs, and rape. Among the links were “child-porn.store” and “kkk-is-cool.club,” according to web traffic tracked by BuiltWith.

The White House and Coristine did not respond to requests for comment.

A former intern at Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink, Coristine was named senior adviser to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on Monday, the Washington Post reported. He is also listed as an “expert” at the Office of Personnel Management.

In early 2021, Corisitine, then 16, activated the tesla.sexy website. He described it as an image-sharing site that would prioritize the confidentiality of its users. “Why are we the sexiest? Privacy… When you use tesla.sexy, all your images are encrypted. We do not log IP addresses, device agents or anything else,” the site’s homepage stated in March 2021, according to archives from the Wayback Machine. “If you like features like we do, you'll love tesla.sexy… Fake links, lots of cool domains and effects to put on your images for ultimate shitposting.”

Coristine updated the website’s homepage in April 2021, stating that it offered users, “Image hosting with a touch of insanity.” The site update indicated that it catered specifically to image-sharing among Discord users: “You can customize embeds, use fake links (only works on Discord), use random domains and much more… Images embed within a second on Discord. Uploading images is also an incredibly speedy process.” Again, Coristine emphasized that tesla.sexy would protect the identities of users who used the site to share images. “Images are encrypted at rest, and in transit,” the site stated.

An analysis of URL traffic to tesla.sexy between April 2021 and September 2021 shows that numerous noxious URLs redirected to Coristine’s site, including, “children-sex.party,” “child-porn.store,” “kkk-is-cool.club,” “:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:.rentals,” “:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:-sex.download,” “owns-a-slave.shop,” “raping-women.club,” “ketamine-rape.date,” “rape.business,” and “rapes-wo.men.” Internet archives of the URLs show they redirected traffic to tesla.sexy but any content they may have linked to has disappeared.

In December 2021, Corisitine registered tesla.sexy as a limited liability company in Connecticut.

It is unclear whether Coristine, who has gone by the online monikers “Rivage,” “Big Balls,” and “JoeyCrafter,” used or created any of the URLs. But they reflect the kinds of sordid online communities Coristine trafficked in during his high school years.

According to Krebs on Security, Coristine was a member of “The Com,” a disparate community of Telegram channels and Discord chatrooms that serves to facilitate collaboration between cybercriminals. A Wired report found that one of the domains operated by Tesla Sexy LLC provided a service to create AI bots for Russian Discord servers. In 2022, Coristine interned at Path, a security company that hired former cybercriminals to protect customers from denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. During the same year, a Telegram handle associated with Coristine sought to hire someone to commit a DDoS attack in a Com chatroom that exists for the sale and solicitation of cybercrimes.

Bloomberg reported that Coristine’s tenure at the company was cut short after he was accused of leaking proprietary information to a competing firm. After he was let go, he claimed on Discord that he could destroy Path’s servers if he wished to. “I had access to every single machine,” a Discord account connected to Coristine wrote in 2022.

In 2024, a Discord account tied to Coristine wrote that he had moved on from the Com underworld, saying there was not “a lot of money to be made in the [Com],” according to Krebs on Security. Coristine began working for Musk’s Neuralink later that year.

As for Coristine’s presence on the social media platform X, Musk Watch found that he interacted at least once with prominent eugenicist and white supremacist Joseph Bronski. Communication history saved on X shows that Coristine responded to a November 2023 post in which Bronski wrote, “White 12 year olds have higher IQs than black adults… Where should the IQ cut off for rights be? The current legal standard is inconsistent.” It is unclear what Coristine wrote in response to the post, as his reply has been deleted.

Other young men that Musk has recruited to staff the White House’s U.S. DOGE Service include Marko Elez, who resigned last week after the Wall Street Journal discovered a social media account he used to promote racism and eugenics. DOGE then rehired Elez at the behest of Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance. Gavin Kilger, a DOGE member who serves as a special advisor at the Office of Personnel Management and a domain administrator at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, shared content posted by white supremacist Nick Fuentes before joining the Trump administration, according to Reuters.
Click to expand...
Different culture, hard to judge
 
All these DOGE kids with their broccoli head haircuts look like the exact kind of people you see in articles about people running crypto scams. Exact same kind of slappable faces.
 
So he hosted a website and some users turned it into 4Chan? Anyone who shared illegal content committed a crime and in my opinion should be executed, but seems like this is just a tech dork who made his own imgur.
 
The only requirement for a job in the Trump administration is loyalty and servility to Musk or Trump.
 
Kassitus said:
So he hosted a website and some users turned it into 4Chan? Anyone who shared illegal content committed a crime and in my opinion should be executed, but seems like this is just a tech dork who made his own imgur.
Click to expand...
Exactly, it's much ado about nothing. I'm sure Musk vetted him, this is the kind of fine young man I want having access to the entire operational budget of the US and all of our personal information.


In 2022, Coristine interned at Path, a security company that hired former cybercriminals to protect customers from denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. During the same year, a Telegram handle associated with Coristine sought to hire someone to commit a DDoS attack in a Com chatroom that exists for the sale and solicitation of cybercrimes.

Bloomberg reported that Coristine’s tenure at the company was cut short after he was accused of leaking proprietary information to a competing firm. After he was let go, he claimed on Discord that he could destroy Path’s servers if he wished to. “I had access to every single machine,” a Discord account connected to Coristine wrote in 2022.

In 2024, a Discord account tied to Coristine wrote that he had moved on from the Com underworld, saying there was not “a lot of money to be made in the [Com],” according to Krebs on Security. Coristine began working for Musk’s Neuralink later that year.

^
That's probably also fake news, nothing to worry about.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PEB
The White House didn’t provide comment to “musk watch”?

What’s this country coming to?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fox by the Sea
  • Poll Poll
Social Is cancelling over? Trump and Vance support DOGE staffer that quit after past twitter posts revealed
18 19 20
Replies
385
Views
6K
MacGregor
MacGregor
HOLA
Law Vivek to depart DOGE
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Rational Poster
Rational Poster
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
1K
Streeter
Streeter
ColemanwastheGOAT
Elections And here come the Democrat election deniers
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
679
HereticBD
HereticBD
HOLA
Economy The Trump Administration Might Just Spend $400 Million on ‘Armored’ Teslas
2 3
Replies
42
Views
287
HOLA
HOLA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,329
Messages
56,891,228
Members
175,445
Latest member
Pavlitchenko74

Share this page

Back
Top