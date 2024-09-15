Is Umar the final MMA Archtype

We've had well rounded fighters who are really good at everything (RDA), but I feel like Umar will be our introduction to the final MMA archtype, which will be the fighter that is ELITE at everything. The guy who can beat the grappling specialist at grappling and beat the striking specialist in striking.



What do you guys think?

Am I just coping because of Merab win?

I really feel like Umar being a dominant champion is inevitable.