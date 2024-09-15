Is Umar the final MMA Archtype

We've had well rounded fighters who are really good at everything (RDA), but I feel like Umar will be our introduction to the final MMA archtype, which will be the fighter that is ELITE at everything. The guy who can beat the grappling specialist at grappling and beat the striking specialist in striking.

What do you guys think?
Am I just coping because of Merab win?
I really feel like Umar being a dominant champion is inevitable.
 
I don't think you can even determine whether these guys are elite strikers. The wrestling threat is such that it completely throws off strikers abilities to strike, hand level changes, aggression, kicking frequency.
 
Nobody can be elite at everything, despite what they tell you. It's a physical impossibility due to time constraints.

GSP didn't have knockout power, or a great chin.

JJ doesn't deal with reach well.

Khabib didn't have KO power or particularly good striking offensive setups or defensive movement.

There's only so many hours in a day to dedicate to stand up grappling, ground grappling, striking, mixing it all together, strength, cardio, etc. and only so much time in the day to recover from the training.
 
I mean islam is already done what u propose umar to do. Usman did it in bellator. Jones did it at lhw.
 
Wasn’t Mighty Mouse kind of elite at everything?
 
I envision the final archetype as a guy who move explosively like Michel Pereira to constantly do the most advanced striking techniques really fast, in combination, and with perfect timing, but never gets tired, and can't be taken down.
 
He almost got smoked by Bekzat just 2 fights ago. My instincts would be to pump the breaks a little.
 
