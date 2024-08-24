Media O’Malley still believes McGregor is the face of the UFC. O’Malley lists who he has to beat to replace McGregor.

www.bjpenn.com

Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley says 'dork' Conor McGregor is still face of the UFC | BJPenn.com

Sean O’Malley recently called Conor McGregor a "dork," but he's staying on Sean's top list of MMA fighters in terns of entertainment.
www.bjpenn.com www.bjpenn.com

O’Malley says if he wants to become the next McGregor, he needs to beat Merab, Illia, Max, and Umar.

“Right now it’s Conor McGregor, 100 percent,” O’Malley said. “He’s a dork, but it’s the truth. For me to get to that, I need to go out there and knock out Merab, I go up to [145 pounds], I beat Ilia [Topuria], I beat Max [Holloway], I beat Umar [Nurmagomedov], I’m three fights away from being one of the greatest of all-time, one of the most exciting of all-time.

What do you think?

If O’Malley beats Merab, Umar, Illia, and Max, does he become bigger than McGregor?
 
These fools don't get it. Conor was lightening in a bottle. if that shits going to happen again it's going to be apparent pretty early on. TBH I don't think the UFC is capable of producing another star of that magnitude. Time and place. Plus Dana wouldn't allow it anyway.
 
Conor is still the biggest name, but he's gonna be a bigger name than O'Malley no matter what O'Malley does lol

I don't think of Conor as the "face" whatever that even means, Dana is the face if anyone is... it's really just about the UFC brand
 
He was. If he came back he would be again. Right now though, Alex is the face of the UFC. I have many casual friends who only know of him.
 
Why is it actually taking so long for Sean to get an organic fanbase? He's actually an entertaining fighter to watch, but I think his look and personality ironically enough is what turns people off from him than brings them in.
 
Jesus, hasn't this old man suffered enough? Now he has to worry about O'Malley sucker punching him?


maxresdefault.jpg
 
McGregor is/was special. If you don’t have that certain something, no amount of beating anyone is going to get it for you
 
The face of the UFC


53755127-10475011-Uncharacteristic_Conor_McGregor_33_left_fans_worried_after_he_sh-a-4_1643936016912.jpg
 
With O'Malley's bland charisma nah.

of all those names ilia and umar are dangerous, khabib isn't someone who underestimates oppoents and less someone with a similar style to Mcg. HE LAID DOWN THE GAMEPLAN and if Ilia KO Max or beats him down to a UD?.

he's making assumptions before any of those fought their respectives matches, except Umar and look what he did to Cory.
 
Conor really was something special for beta males.
Hell, even my Iranian friend got hooked on him.
He was like a cube of sweet sugar for them and I will probably never understand it.
 
He's right though. McGregor hasn't fought in forever, may never fight again and you still have people like Hooker still calling him out and begging for a fight. It's ridiculous.
 
i have not heard o'malley say one thing that makes me like him. he's right in that conor is still the face of the UFC. but conor has personality, had great press conferences as well as the performances to back it up. sean, while good, has 0 personality. the corny tattoos and pink hair is some zoomer "i think this is a personality" shit. he will never ever be a "conor" in the UFC.
 
O’Malley is a colored hair manlet who talks about McGregor like a father who doesn’t reciprocate his love. Sean will never be Conor in terms of popularity. O’Malley is headlining a PPV next month and they’re promoting the venue more than his fight.
 
