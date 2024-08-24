koa pomaikai
Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley says 'dork' Conor McGregor is still face of the UFC | BJPenn.com
Sean O’Malley recently called Conor McGregor a "dork," but he's staying on Sean's top list of MMA fighters in terns of entertainment.
www.bjpenn.com
O’Malley says if he wants to become the next McGregor, he needs to beat Merab, Illia, Max, and Umar.
“Right now it’s Conor McGregor, 100 percent,” O’Malley said. “He’s a dork, but it’s the truth. For me to get to that, I need to go out there and knock out Merab, I go up to [145 pounds], I beat Ilia [Topuria], I beat Max [Holloway], I beat Umar [Nurmagomedov], I’m three fights away from being one of the greatest of all-time, one of the most exciting of all-time.
What do you think?
If O’Malley beats Merab, Umar, Illia, and Max, does he become bigger than McGregor?