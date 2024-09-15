How good is umars stamina?

hswrestler
Umar has some clean striking and good tdd but we've never seen him be the one getting pressured. I think Umar has enough tdd to ward off merab the first few times but if merab starts spamming takedowns like gamrot did against arman, I can see Umar gassing and falling to the takedowns.
Umar hasn't really shown dominant grappling like his cousins have.
