How good is umars stamina?

Umars stamina to go 5 rounds vs Sandhagen was pretty elite, Umars stamina in a hard fought 3 rounds vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov was also excellent. Those are his two best opponents and most difficult fights outside of Merab. I think its less Umar having bad or suspect cardio and more Merab being one of the best pressure fighters ever with some of the best cardio ever in MMA. Also these Dagestanis don't fight well under pressure...Merab is a dog ass motherfucker who's every bit as tough and driven.