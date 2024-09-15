  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

How good is umars stamina?

Umar has some clean striking and good tdd but we've never seen him be the one getting pressured. I think Umar has enough tdd to ward off merab the first few times but if merab starts spamming takedowns like gamrot did against arman, I can see Umar gassing and falling to the takedowns.

Umar hasn't really shown dominant grappling like his cousins have.
 
looked perfect against sandhagen merab's is crazy though but Umar will still prob ud him with kick accumulation
 
He has 31 minutes of control time out of his 71 minutes in the octagon, 19 takedowns. I'd still say he's a dominant grappler with a good gas tank to wrestle hard for 5 rounds, not Merab level, but he can keep up.
 
Umars stamina to go 5 rounds vs Sandhagen was pretty elite, Umars stamina in a hard fought 3 rounds vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov was also excellent. Those are his two best opponents and most difficult fights outside of Merab. I think its less Umar having bad or suspect cardio and more Merab being one of the best pressure fighters ever with some of the best cardio ever in MMA. Also these Dagestanis don't fight well under pressure...Merab is a dog ass motherfucker who's every bit as tough and driven.
 
I think Yan might be a bad match up for Umar if umar can't back pack him. What do you think of that potential match up?
 
Cuz Umar is Muay Thai fighter first, he picked up wrestling later, as for gassing out, I thought the moment got to him big time and the broken hand pushed him towards more offencive wrestling than he needs to, imo.
 
Well that's exactly how it played out in my opinion.

Against anyone else Umar would have looked pretty fresh in the 5th round.

It was a great title fight between worthy elites... Mirab was just better.
 
If Umar fought anyone but Merab his cardio would have looked good, but Merab's crazy cardio melts people with the pace he puts on.
 
Yan vs Umar could be Fight of the Year... winner getting the winner of Merab vs Suga later this year. ( I don't see Merab chasing after another division belt like most champs )
 
Apparently not good enough for a cardio demigod like Merab. But then again, who is ?
 
