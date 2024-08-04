What skillset is needed to beat the top-level Dagestanis in their prime?

well striking wise they are defensively sound. the narrative that khabib was a 1 trick pony or that dagestani's are 'wrestlers' is wrong on so many levels. these guys are good everywhere and excell at grappling. you mentioned Islam being KO'd/dropped/stunned but Islam rarely gets hit. And the tko he suffered was a bit premature, it didnt look as if he couldnt intelligently defend himself. at the same time....the ref is there to protect the fighters and needs to make a decision in seconds.



what Im saying.......the gameplan to keep the fight standing as mucb as possivle and beat them on the feet is extremely hard as well because these guys can strike offensively and defensively AND have solid chins. thhey dont seem to have that many real weaknesses.



it is getting to the point of....if you cant beat them, join them. Abdulmanaps teachings will be copied, it has already started