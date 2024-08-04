What skillset is needed to beat the top-level Dagestanis in their prime?

SovereignPhantom
Obviously I'm aware Islam has been KO'd and Khabib arguably lost to Tibau early on in his UFC career.
And I realize Khabib's team are exceptionally prepared, don't do short notice fights, etc.
But skill-wise, what will it take to beat them? Volk and Dustin both dropped or stunned Islam, Cory landed a really clean left yesterday that definitely hurt Umar. Yet this wasn't enough to win even with their exceptional grappling defense.
Arman has shown that offensive wrestling isn't enough to win (though, yes, he also fought short notice).
I'm thinking someone will need power in their hands and amazing offensive AND defensive grappling to stand a chance at winning more than just the rare lucky punch. But it just doesn't seem like this combo exists yet.
