What skillset is needed to beat the top-level Dagestanis in their prime?

Obviously I'm aware Islam has been KO'd and Khabib arguably lost to Tibau early on in his UFC career.

And I realize Khabib's team are exceptionally prepared, don't do short notice fights, etc.

But skill-wise, what will it take to beat them? Volk and Dustin both dropped or stunned Islam, Cory landed a really clean left yesterday that definitely hurt Umar. Yet this wasn't enough to win even with their exceptional grappling defense.

Arman has shown that offensive wrestling isn't enough to win (though, yes, he also fought short notice).

I'm thinking someone will need power in their hands and amazing offensive AND defensive grappling to stand a chance at winning more than just the rare lucky punch. But it just doesn't seem like this combo exists yet.
 
well striking wise they are defensively sound. the narrative that khabib was a 1 trick pony or that dagestani's are 'wrestlers' is wrong on so many levels. these guys are good everywhere and excell at grappling. you mentioned Islam being KO'd/dropped/stunned but Islam rarely gets hit. And the tko he suffered was a bit premature, it didnt look as if he couldnt intelligently defend himself. at the same time....the ref is there to protect the fighters and needs to make a decision in seconds.

what Im saying.......the gameplan to keep the fight standing as mucb as possivle and beat them on the feet is extremely hard as well because these guys can strike offensively and defensively AND have solid chins. thhey dont seem to have that many real weaknesses.

it is getting to the point of....if you cant beat them, join them. Abdulmanaps teachings will be copied, it has already started
 
It's going to take a new camp that is as good as the Dagestanis at training and preparing their fighters.

There have been other good camps/teams but they all fall apart or deteriorate over time. The Dagestanis are fully dedicated to this
 
Yeah seeing Dustin implement the leg control has been really entertaining.

And yeah there's no doubt that the best Dagestanis are very well-rounded, but they all have holes in areas, Khabib got hit quite a bit, he just had a block for a head and a thick neck. Islam and Umar don't have Khabib's top control. Yet no one has been able to match them even when they lose control in one area. They're just so adaptable it can be really frustrating when you're rooting for another fighter or just excited to see a potential upset lol.
 
Through The Looking Glass said:
It's going to take a new camp that is as good as the Dagestanis at training and preparing their fighters.

There have been other good camps/teams but they all fall apart or deteriorate over time. The Dagestanis are fully dedicated to this
Yeah this is probably the case. Ryan Hall and Craig Jones have done an incredible job dissecting what is needed to avoid getting subbed or controlled by them, but no one's been able to really put together a comprehensive plan to BEAT them anywhere.

I really thought after Dustin defended the first few takedowns against Islam, he'd at least be able to make it a dog fight against him. But the threat of the takedown makes it impossible for strikers to commit too heavily, and it's time to admit Islam's striking is scarily good on its own.
 
