All time low interest point - Anyone else?

I've been following the sport for about 25 years, since I was in high school. And I think right now the sport is at all time low as far as interest levels go. I'm not going to say the sport is dying, but I think something needs to change.

The major issue is lack of exciting champions and rivalries. The sport is woven of narratives, people need to care about the fights. But most divisions have a lack of interesting rivalries.

Flyweight hasn't had a dominant champion since at least Cejudo, if not DJ. It's a fun division that always delivers, but Pantoja doesn't seem to have any interesting rivalries in the division waiting, and he is a very bland character.

Bantamweight is, I think the most exciting division right now. O'Malley, love or hate, is a very exciting fighter, and there's lots of interesting fights there: Merab, and Umar down the line. It's a very fun division to watch overall.

Featherweight just crowned Topuria, who is very exciting, but also unfortunately very unlikeable and tryhard. The issue is everyone under him is a veteran that can only offer possible former champions to return: Holloway, Volk, Ortega, Yair... Evloev is the only fresh contender, but about as charismatic and exciting as a cucumber. The really exciting fight here would be with O'Malley, provided the latter gets past Merab, which is far from a given.

Lightweight was incredibly exciting a few years ago, but has become exhausted and filled with veterans that have spent their shots. Islam stands without par, and there's no one reasonably that could challenge him. Arman is very good, but we've seen that fight before, and Islam is better than ever. Even Islam himself talks about the staleness of the challenges in the division.

Welterweight is another division mostly filled with veterans, and with a particularly unpopular champion. Leon is not exactly the most colorful or exciting fighter out there, and the runner contender Belal is even less popular and often even more unexciting. The saving grace for the division is Shavkat, who is truly an interesting prospect that could very well be the next big thing.

Middleweight has a recently crowned champion that seems fickle in his position, with guys like Izzy, Strickland, Imamov and Whitakker in the periphery. After Pereira deserted the division, the Izzy-Alex rivalry which was super interesting waned, and now the division feels a bit lackluster. Khamzat was supposed to be the next big thing, but health issues and unreliability prevented that.

Lightheavyweight has Pereira at the top, and a bunch of familiar, tried faces at the bottom. Other than Ankalaev, who is probably even more unpopular than Belal, there doesn't to be anyone to challenge.

And HW is as usual the worst division out there. We are getting Jones vs. a nonagenarian Stipe, Ngannou fled the division, and Aspinall is there hanging loose about to face yet another incredibly unpopular and exhausted fighter in Blaydes.

I'll spare the ladies the sermon.
 
It could be a mix of things:

UFC probably chose to go down this route
Fighters are too 'real' to force drama
More non english speaking fighters
Colby probably proved the route isnt worth it in terms of PR
Bigger the hype around you the harder it will be when you fall

Theres no gossip to follow and the community has become trash needing to thrive off petty social media drama
 
Matchmaking just has been dogshit. Poirier vs Islam was a good fight but not the one we wanted. Belal vs Leon isn't exciting but has to happen so we can get jdm or shav kat next but fuck me that's +6 months away.
Adesanya didn't deserve a TS after doing fuck all for a year and losing to sean. Khamzats pullout hurt the MW division and future interesting matchups. Sean and Rob both fought lower ranked guys when either of them fighting DDP, adesanya, or khamzat (at least this was planned!) would have been more interesting than than they did.
Topuria didn't take any damage, quit sitting on your ass. The title defense should've come sooner.
At least I'm looking forward to blaydes and Aspinall.
 
This is what happens when UFC shifts it's focus from building talent to building a corporate brand.

The brand power is so strong only long time hard-core fans can identify a massive decline in talent.

The average U FIGHT CHEAP casual legit thinks he's seeing the best and most talent filled product he's ever watched.

UFC has become the Amazon of MMA. Fast, cheap, convenient but absolutely SOULLESS.
 
Indeed... I agree.

I'd say the meme "UFC is dying" but in actuality the UFC is weak.

It's not dead or close to it. Just boring and wack.

A lot of divas, not enough superstars, lots of entitlement, terrible matchmaking, rankings don't matter, PPVs are more expensive than ever.

Just doesn't hit the same as it used to for me either.
 
Big fighters don’t fight often enough anymore and the roster/events are bloated with nobodies and bums
 
Sport burn out take a break, if you wanna keep watching though, just watch the main card or fights that interest you, and skip every apex card
 
I think it's because most of us came at a time when we had less, but FAR more meaningful events.

The ESPN deal forces the UFC to put out terrible events every week watering down the quality we used to expect.
 
It's fine, if you just want to see the big fights just watch the PPV's.
 
tbf there's always been a decent percentage of shitty fighters on the roster, it's just people have forgotten the ones from 10-15 years ago and tend to just remember the good ones.
 
These threads get made every month or so. You can stop watching whenever you want. Then it's up to you if you come back or not. It's a source of entertainment, not a commitment or a job. If you're bored, bye bye.
 
Fucking move on, we don't need a wall of text that no one will read. Sport is doing fucking great right now and if you're not excited, you're not a fan anymore 🤷🏼
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Try #PowerSlap fam ting lit

Click to expand...


What in the actual fuck I've been watching Larrys vids for a few years (way less lately because content isn't nearly as good as when he was juiced to the gils)

WHY would he do that? Dude is making a good living ffs. Also isn't he in the middle of a show cut or at least been dieting lately? Terrible timing to try that shit out...

edit: jesus christ watching the video on larrys channel now, he actually WANTS to get KOed and not just talk either, he really was about it. Taking a KO for zero dollars apart from the youtube view/pay etc is craziness. Should've just shot Dana a DM and no doubt he would be in the next power slap given how big of a name he has
 
Last edited:
