The biggest difference between Anderson and Izzy is that Andy could actually grapple offense, had a VENOMOUS guard and was a serious sub threat

Anytime people compare these 2 its always the striking and say theyre same kind of fighter. Or that Izzy is Andy with better TDD. Misses a massive issue.... Grappling offense. Izzy is a okay defensive wrestler. But ALL he does in grappling is DEFEND or get the odd reversal. He never punishes, gets dominant positions himself and is a ZERO submission threat. ZERO. GNP is meh Andy was a sniper. He also has 0 TDs in UFC and Andy has taken down fighters like Nate Marqardt and Shale P.Izzy could NEVER in his life do the followingSay what you will about their striking Andy was objectively the superior and well rounded fighter. Andy had his holes sure but he was an overall fighter and dangerous everywhere. Izzy was a kickboxer with good TDD. He had ZERO grappling OFFENSE. Biggest difference.