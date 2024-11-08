Is Elon Musk the most powerful man in the world?

Obviously he's the richest and he even got more wealthy with the Trump victory.But just because you're the richest, doesn't necessarily mean you are the most powerful.However, I think he is now. He's probably the right hand man to Trump or Trump is his right hand man.Trump will be the President of the most powerful country in the world.And who knows what's going to happen there.Musk is in different level now that Trump is at the helm. I think it's reasonable to think Musk is the most powerful man now.