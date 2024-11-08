Is Elon Musk the most powerful man in the world?

Is Elon Musk the most powerful man in the world?

  • Total voters
    14
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Obviously he's the richest and he even got more wealthy with the Trump victory.

But just because you're the richest, doesn't necessarily mean you are the most powerful.

However, I think he is now. He's probably the right hand man to Trump or Trump is his right hand man.

Trump will be the President of the most powerful country in the world.

And who knows what's going to happen there.

Musk is in different level now that Trump is at the helm. I think it's reasonable to think Musk is the most powerful man now.

hq720.jpg


He still doesn't have a self driving car
 
he's pretty darn powerful in the business world, will soon be a force in politics. With bill gates constantly shorting tesla, he needs the power. Gates was a thief and basically a monopolist, while elon is a legit innovator that beats others to the punch rather than trap folks. His charging network is open for everyone, starlink has potential to be a game changer, and his rocket technology is simply groundbreaking.
 
You can tell he's African by how athletic & explosive he is
 
Using that logic trumps kids would be more powerful than elon
 
Not sure how you would determine that exactly but he's among the most powerful in the world for sure.
 
