Elon Trolls Buying MSNBC

Cajun

A Cajun Traveler: Something of a Novelty...
Mar 18, 2014
14,885
7,506
https://www.msn.com/en-ae/money/com...msnbc-offer-how-much-does-it-cost/ar-AA1uCrsQ

Musk floated the idea on social media, responding to a post on X shared by Donald Trump Jr. that said Comcast was putting the network up for sale.

"Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!" Trump Jr. wrote alongside the post.

"How much does it cost?" Musk replied.

Musk, the world's richest person, later added: "The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

While he may have been joking, it's worth remembering that Musk made a similar comment years before acquiring X (then Twitter) in 2022.

In 2017, Musk took to the platform to declare his "love" for Twitter, to which someone replied: "You should buy it then."

"How much is it?" Musk asked.


While there's no formal indication that Musk intends to go ahead with an offer for MSNBC, the idea has already sparked some concerns.

Thomas Whalen, an associate professor of social sciences at Boston University, told The Telegraph that Musk's idea was "a bombshell on the broadcasting landscape."


"Musk's move seems like a hostile takeover and it bodes badly for the media moving forward," Whalen said. "I think how Vladimir Putin and oligarchs have been buying the free media in Russia."

It follows Comcast's announcement earlier this week that it would be spinning off some of its cable television networks, including MSNBC, into a separate company.


The new company, called "SpinCo," will provide news, sports, and entertainment content, Comcast said in a press release.
 
I think this is just trolling as he and Don Jr do lots but bet it will raise some anxiety levels. Though the "what if" is the question.
 
Cable news is trash so I don't really care if it becomes trash of a different flavor.
 
It would be hilarious if he did. But I think Musk is only interested in things that have a future and high leverage. What is he going to to do a piece of shit cable news network that has a small left wing audience and the reputation of dog shit? He gets more eyeballs going on Tucker Carlson who is mostly on his own platform.
 
It would be hilarious if he did. But I think Musk is only interested in things that have a future and high leverage. What is he going to to do a piece of shit cable news network that has a small left wing audience and the reputation of dog shit? He gets more eyeballs going on Tucker Carlson who is mostly on his own platform.
I dont disagree that this is just for fun. Bet some of the folks getting anxious though at the proposition
 
Love how years gone by and the left always go for the Russia angle whatever is the subject
 
I just hope CNBC stays around, I needs my morning Jim Cramer fix
 
So that's why Morning Joe and his awful wife Mika met with Trump!
 
You know what would be hilarious ?
If he stopped having a midlife crisis and fixed some shit around here.
 
Basically their entire staff have been saying all year that Trump is going to imprison all of them, so it's probably pretty cheap to buy a network whose entire staff are in prison.
 
Not going to happen but it would be funny especially if he did and then sent all the talking heads a video of Trump saying "your fired" from his TV days.
 
Can get it cheaper after Donnie sends all the on air talent to labor camps in Alaska
 
