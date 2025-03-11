koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 618
- Reaction score
- 1,565
Ever since Elon Musk went after the deep state and tried to gut the insane waste and overspending by the government, he has lost billions, people are attacking Tesla and threatening his safety.
Elon is already the richest man, he could have lived a life most of us can’t even imagine in comfort and wealth and yet, he chooses to sacrifice, help the republicans attack the liberal mob and better our country.
What does he get in return? An insane amount of stress and threats.
How is this man not a saint? He’s the hero we don’t deserve.
Molotov cocktails, arson and graffiti: Tesla facilities attacked in wake of Elon Musk's role in the White House
A wave of anti-Tesla attacks have occurred as Elon Musk takes a leading role in President Trump's cost-cutting task force known as DOGE.
www.cbsnews.com
