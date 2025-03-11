  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Elon Musk is sacrificing his wealth, legacy, and safety for the good of humankind.

Ever since Elon Musk went after the deep state and tried to gut the insane waste and overspending by the government, he has lost billions, people are attacking Tesla and threatening his safety.

Molotov cocktails, arson and graffiti: Tesla facilities attacked in wake of Elon Musk's role in the White House

A wave of anti-Tesla attacks have occurred as Elon Musk takes a leading role in President Trump's cost-cutting task force known as DOGE.
Elon is already the richest man, he could have lived a life most of us can’t even imagine in comfort and wealth and yet, he chooses to sacrifice, help the republicans attack the liberal mob and better our country.

What does he get in return? An insane amount of stress and threats.

How is this man not a saint? He’s the hero we don’t deserve.
 
He's an odd bird but the DOGE thing is just something the government should do every 10 years or so. Its ridiculous to get so much hate for trying to cut wasteful spending.
 
would help if he'd stop announcing BS
 
Doge is doing great things for the states but Elon could do without the tweets intertwining himself in international politics and being an annoying douche.

I hate the globalist order as much as the next guy, but there are ways to navigate these things.
 
He's pulling the strings of government with no accountability or oversight. All the things that people accuse George Soros of doing, yet now you think it's a good thing?

You see some retarded takes on sherdog, but this one is special even for our standards.
 
What exactly does Elon gain out of this? What does he get from firing federal employees?

At least provide a proper motive for your conspiracy.

He seems to just be getting stress and threats and tanking his own wealth massively by doing this.
 
He's a cunt of the highest order and he's likely trying to get stuff to crash so he can buy up more stuff and get richer in the long run.

First class wanker.
 
