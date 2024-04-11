I'm so angry about UFC 300.

BodybagJohnny**
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2010
- Messages
- 1,181
- Reaction score
- 1,237
Sure it's objectively a great card if that's the only kind of simplistic analysis you're capable of, but everything is just so tainted to me because of the injustice of Bo Nickal being on the main card and the time Dana White slapped his wife and the whole Donald Trump thing, you know?
Plus Bloody Elbow got bought out and I'm just so angry about all of it.
Feels like UFC is dying.
Plus Bloody Elbow got bought out and I'm just so angry about all of it.
Feels like UFC is dying.