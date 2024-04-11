I'm so angry about UFC 300.

Sure it's objectively a great card if that's the only kind of simplistic analysis you're capable of, but everything is just so tainted to me because of the injustice of Bo Nickal being on the main card and the time Dana White slapped his wife and the whole Donald Trump thing, you know?

Plus Bloody Elbow got bought out and I'm just so angry about all of it.

Feels like UFC is dying.
 
Troll thread, had me until the Trump mention.
6/10
 
TS owns like 4 UFC hot dog branders
 
Donald Trump Thing?...
Dana hitting his wife like a piece of shit detracts from this card more than others because??????
Bloody Elbow's situation impacts UFC-300 how exactly?
I do agree boo (Northcut 2.0) being on the Main card while legends are on the prelims is criminal..
 
