UFC 300 is lacking of important fights

One of the main things that makes big cards feel big is the fights of consequence.



I guess I was just expecting more from how much hype this card had.





TBH vs TBD - very important fight, can’t believe TBD is an underdog, he’s got a great left hook

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for meaningless BMF circus belt that they only bring out when they’re out of ideas, Max may get a LW title shot off a win but even that’s iffy

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for WSW title (one of the only actual good meaningful fights on this card)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - meaningful and exciting banger fight

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm - dumpster fire, no one cares about Holly Holm anymore and Harrison just lost to a lady she’d beaten 3 times before

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic - meaningful but probably won’t decide the next LHW contender. Rakic is not to be trusted with putting on good fights or showing up at all.

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling - 2 big names but feels meaningless, this fight makes no sense and feels thrown together

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt - just why lol Fig just destroyed Font why are we getting Cody KO’d again

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller - Obligatory Jim Miller fight on a 100 card for the old boys

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal - meaningless fight to get Bo Nickal some views

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff - actual banger fight, very meaningful for division

Dont know who is TBH or TBDAgree about Holloway vs gaethje, probably a banger but no consequences.Dont care about the chicksOliveira vs arman : really impacfull for LW if you ask me, lolProchazka vs Rakic, probably will decide the next opponent for Ankalaev( the winner gets a shot)Kattar vs sterling : I think that's a important figth, kattar is very all-round guy and we can measure exactly how prepared aljo will be for FWFiggy vs Garbage : meaningful, lol. Probably just a Highlight KO for figueiredo.Green vs miller : well, I think its somewhat impactfull for LW, Miller has fighting against unranked guys a while, that's the chance to him become a ranked guy again.I dont know how much he will stay in UFC, but I think he could be a great gatekeeper.Bo nickal is garbage.Lopes vs Yussuf : tbh it can have implications for the division, I think lopes can be a serious contender and that's the opening for him becomes a ranked guy, also we can measure properly his skills.