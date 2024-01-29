UFC 300 is lacking of important fights

Fatback96
UFC 300 doesn’t feel important. It doesn’t have any fights of consequence. I get it has tons of big names all over the card but the fights are either circus fights or not important to their respective divisions.
One of the main things that makes big cards feel big is the fights of consequence.
I guess I was just expecting more from how much hype this card had.
- TBH vs TBD - very important fight, can’t believe TBD is an underdog, he’s got a great left hook
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for meaningless BMF circus belt that they only bring out when they’re out of ideas
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for WSW title (one of the only actual good meaningful fights on this card)
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - meaningful and exciting banger fight
- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm - dumpster fire, no one cares about Holly Holm anymore and Harrison just lost to a lady she’d beaten 3 times before
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic - meaningful but probably won’t decide the next LHW contender. Rakic is not to be trusted with putting on good fights or showing up at all.
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling - 2 big names but feels meaningless, this fight makes no sense and feels thrown together
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt - just why lol Fig just destroyed Font why are we getting Cody KO’d again
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller - Obligatory Jim Miller fight on a 100 card for the old boys
- Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal - meaningless fight to get Bo Nickal some views
- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff - actual banger fight, very meaningful for division
