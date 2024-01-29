UFC 300 is lacking of important fights

UFC 300 doesn’t feel important. It doesn’t have any fights of consequence. I get it has tons of big names all over the card but the fights are either circus fights or not important to their respective divisions.

One of the main things that makes big cards feel big is the fights of consequence.

I guess I was just expecting more from how much hype this card had.


  • TBH vs TBD - very important fight, can’t believe TBD is an underdog, he’s got a great left hook
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for meaningless BMF circus belt that they only bring out when they’re out of ideas
  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for WSW title (one of the only actual good meaningful fights on this card)
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - meaningful and exciting banger fight
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm - dumpster fire, no one cares about Holly Holm anymore and Harrison just lost to a lady she’d beaten 3 times before
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic - meaningful but probably won’t decide the next LHW contender. Rakic is not to be trusted with putting on good fights or showing up at all.
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling - 2 big names but feels meaningless, this fight makes no sense and feels thrown together
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt - just why lol Fig just destroyed Font why are we getting Cody KO’d again
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller - Obligatory Jim Miller fight on a 100 card for the old boys
  • Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal - meaningless fight to get Bo Nickal some views
  • Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff - actual banger fight, very meaningful for division
 
Not sure what you were expecting ….

I bitch about weak cards all the time - at least 300 is a good card !
 
Needs Conor vs Khabib 2 at HW, or the card is trash.
 
It doesn't feel special. I thought UFC 300 was supposed to be a very special card. There are some good fights on it, but there is nothing that makes me think I can't sleep if I don't see that fight. Feels underwhelming so far.. needs 2 huge fights on the main card to be added to make it special
 
300 is insane

All the complaints are so gay and weird

Omg the fights don’t have meaning
 
less important fights because the roaster is quite thin all over part from middleweight (and only because its taken too slow to progress)
 
TBH vs TBD - very important fight, can’t believe TBD is an underdog, he’s got a great left hook
I think TBH will pull out and be replaced by TBA, which is great news for the fans, because TBH is a paper champion, and TBA vs TBD is the biggest fight there is in MMA, and that alone will make UFC 300 the GOAT card
 
I think TBH will pull out and be replaced by TBA, which is great news for the fans, because TBH is a paper champion, and TBA vs TBD is the biggest fight there is in MMA, and that alone will make UFC 300 the GOAT card
Damn I was really hoping to see the style matchup between TBA and TBH
 
Dont know who is TBH or TBD

Agree about Holloway vs gaethje, probably a banger but no consequences.

Dont care about the chicks

Oliveira vs arman : really impacfull for LW if you ask me, lol

Prochazka vs Rakic, probably will decide the next opponent for Ankalaev <Lmaoo> ( the winner gets a shot)

Kattar vs sterling : I think that's a important figth, kattar is very all-round guy and we can measure exactly how prepared aljo will be for FW

Figgy vs Garbage : meaningful, lol. Probably just a Highlight KO for figueiredo.

Green vs miller : well, I think its somewhat impactfull for LW, Miller has fighting against unranked guys a while, that's the chance to him become a ranked guy again.
I dont know how much he will stay in UFC, but I think he could be a great gatekeeper.

Bo nickal is garbage.

Lopes vs Yussuf : tbh it can have implications for the division, I think lopes can be a serious contender and that's the opening for him becomes a ranked guy, also we can measure properly his skills.
 
