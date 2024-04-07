Let's talk about UFC 300 main card odds...

lerobshow
So I was casually checking out the odds for UFC 300 and here they are as of right now:
- Alex Pereira (c) -130 vs. Jamahal Hill +110, light heavyweight title
- Zhang Weili (c) -360 vs. Yan Xiaonan +280, women's strawweight title
- Justin Gaethje -230 vs. Max Holloway +190, "BMF" title -- lightweights
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweights
- Arman Tsarukyan -240 vs. Charles Oliveira +200, lightweights
- Aleksandar Rakic -135 vs. Jiri Prochazka +115, light heavyweights
- Aljamain Sterling -135 vs. Calvin Kattar +115, featherweights
- Deiveson Figueiredo -300 vs. Cody Garbrandt +240, bantamweights
- Kayla Harrison -450 vs. Holly Holm +350, bantamweights
- Diego Lopes -125 vs. Sodiq Yusuff +105, featherweights
- Marina Rodriguez -120 vs. Jessica Andrade +100, women's strawweights
- Bobby Green -190 vs. Jim Miller +160, lightweights
- Jalin Turner -250 vs. Renato Moicano +205, lightweights
Some odds feel really off here.
For a starter, Oliveira being a +200 is a bit shocking. I don't mind him being an underdog but +200 seems excessive IMO. Jiri being an underdog against Rakic is also surprising. Sterling being a favorite against Kattar is also weird IMO.
I do agree though with the BMF line and the main event.