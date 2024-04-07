Let's talk about UFC 300 main card odds...

So I was casually checking out the odds for UFC 300 and here they are as of right now:

  • Alex Pereira (c) -130 vs. Jamahal Hill +110, light heavyweight title
  • Zhang Weili (c) -360 vs. Yan Xiaonan +280, women's strawweight title
  • Justin Gaethje -230 vs. Max Holloway +190, "BMF" title -- lightweights
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweights
  • Arman Tsarukyan -240 vs. Charles Oliveira +200, lightweights
  • Aleksandar Rakic -135 vs. Jiri Prochazka +115, light heavyweights
  • Aljamain Sterling -135 vs. Calvin Kattar +115, featherweights
  • Deiveson Figueiredo -300 vs. Cody Garbrandt +240, bantamweights
  • Kayla Harrison -450 vs. Holly Holm +350, bantamweights
  • Diego Lopes -125 vs. Sodiq Yusuff +105, featherweights
  • Marina Rodriguez -120 vs. Jessica Andrade +100, women's strawweights
  • Bobby Green -190 vs. Jim Miller +160, lightweights
  • Jalin Turner -250 vs. Renato Moicano +205, lightweights

    Some odds feel really off here.

    For a starter, Oliveira being a +200 is a bit shocking. I don't mind him being an underdog but +200 seems excessive IMO. Jiri being an underdog against Rakic is also surprising. Sterling being a favorite against Kattar is also weird IMO.

    I do agree though with the BMF line and the main event.

 
