I don't know what 145ers you're talking about outside that are better, apart from Patricio but he's get old as well. Topuria is legit, now Volk shouldn't have taken that fight so soon after Islam, that being said Ilia was never going to be an easy fight. And like Volk said himself, he got caught with a very hard clean shot in which a long layoff wouldn't change in being able to take that better.