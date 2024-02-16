I regret putting money on Topuria

Dana's Conscience

Dana's Conscience

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 26, 2023
Messages
904
Reaction score
1,732
Used the 35 and over statistic to justify putting $70 on Topuria. I still don't think it's a bad bet at all, but man, I want to Volk to win without me having to lose $70 to see it. His old man gimmick isn't being talked about enough. It's one of the best things I've seen leading up to a title fight. The video and showing up to the press conference the way he did were hilarious. Topuria's been acting like a jackass too.

Oh well, at least it won't suck as much if Topuria wins.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
Used the 35 and over statistic to justify putting $70 on Topuria. I still don't think it's a bad bet at all, but man, I want to Volk to win without me having to lose $70 to see it. His old man gimmick isn't being talked about enough. It's one of the best things I've seen leading up to a title fight. The video and showing up to the press conference the way he did were hilarious. Topuria's been acting like a jackass too.

Oh well, at least it won't suck as much if Topuria wins.
Click to expand...
Put $70 on Volk so you'll end up with a guaranteed smaller loss or a small win depending on the odds

ff2e556fd7c91eac11b178070969c228.gif
 
I frequently do this as well.
I will place a large bet on the fighter I’m not rooting for or think won’t win.

So if I lose said bet, at least the fighter I wanted to win gets the W. Or if I win my favored fighter loses but I make $$$.

Coverin’ the bases!
 
Topuria got destroyed in the press conference but unfortunately I still think he's going to win the fight
 
its a tough fight to call. both guys rarely 'look bad' in a fight.

while topuria has looked good.... there is a steep drop in talent from 1 to 2 and then to everyone else. volk is at the top of the mountain, then max is 3/4 of the way up, and ortega/allen/yair/cattar/emmett are at base camp.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I frequently do this as well.
I will place a large bet on the fighter I’m not rooting for or think won’t win.

So if I lose said bet, at least the fighter I wanted to win gets the W. Or if I win my favored fighter loses but I make $$$.

Coverin’ the bases!
Click to expand...

Intelligence = 1 of the most important factors.

That Topuria "got destroyed" charismatically and intellectually = the decided advantage for Volkanovski.

War Volk 😈
 
that's why I always bet on Conor.
since he never fights, I always get refunded.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
Used the 35 and over statistic to justify putting $70 on Topuria. I still don't think it's a bad bet at all, but man, I want to Volk to win without me having to lose $70 to see it. His old man gimmick isn't being talked about enough. It's one of the best things I've seen leading up to a title fight. The video and showing up to the press conference the way he did were hilarious. Topuria's been acting like a jackass too.

Oh well, at least it won't suck as much if Topuria wins.
Click to expand...
You could always go to a different site and put the same amount on Volk and pony up the juice, but at the end of the day, its only $70. If you're a 'cup half full' kind of guy you can just tell yourself that no matter what happens, you'll have something to be happy about.
 
it’s possible Volk gets caught or something but I doubt it, Volk has a good chin and even a headkick from middleweight Islam could barely put him away. Volk should have the speed and boxing advantage so we’ll see what happens
 
Volk is going to make this look easy. Topuria is getting exposed
 
RIP to your money. Gone too soon.
 
I'm not a betting man, but at least you've created a win-win scenario -- either your boy Volk wins and you're happy for him, or he loses and you win some coin.
 
Who knows Volk looked old at the press conference and was limping so he might have an injury
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

tornado362
Huge similarities between the storylines of Costa and Topuria
Replies
14
Views
528
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Gabe
Volkanovski vs. Topuria is Probably the Most Interesting Fight on the Horizon
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
Thatlookinhiseyes
Thatlookinhiseyes
A
Volkanovski will lose his next fight vs Topuria...
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
5K
GoodBoy
GoodBoy
svmr_db
Media Sean O'Malley interviewed on ESPN First Take (cliffs)
Replies
18
Views
698
HaulParris
HaulParris

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,518
Messages
55,086,661
Members
174,594
Latest member
KillaKing00

Share this page

Back
Top