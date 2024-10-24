If Topuria lands as much as Aldo did in the 1st fight, does Max get knocked out?

I think he also laded a good number of strikes in the 2nd one but if I remember correctly he did a bit better in the 1st fight.

Max got knocked down by a worn out Gaethje breathing with a broken nose for 15+ min. Now he is cutting 10 more pounds than he did for that fight and his face has been looking rough for a week.


Do the people picking Max or thinking he has a much better chance than the odds give him think he will just absorb similar punishment to the one he got in the Aldo fight? Does anyone think that he can't absorb similar punches and still pick him?
Max is in the run for the GOAT chin, I'm not gonna pretend it's super shocking if he just walks trough every punch like he normally does. But I will be surprised...

Even if Max wins it I think is more likely than not we will see him either stumble(never seen him stumble I think, at most would say stunned in the Dustin fight) or get knocked down. Do people picking him think he will just demolish Topuria or that he will walk trough the punches like nothing like he does to mostly everyone?
 
Topuria has much better boxing than Aldo and more power, if ilia lands as much as Aldo did then Max is going down

But your gaethje knockdown take is silly, he was off balance in the pocket and popped right back up, it wasn’t a chin check knockdown

He was definitely rocked badly in the Dustin fight, he looked like he was going to get finished in the 2nd round, and would have been actually knocked down if the fence didn’t keep him up
 
I honestly have a hard time seeing Max ever getting knocked out. If Volk, Gaejthe, and Vintage-Era Mcregor couldn't. I don't see El Matador being the answer.
 
Head CLEAN off.

filthybliss said:
I honestly have a hard time seeing Max ever getting knocked out. If Volk, Gaejthe, and Vintage-Era Mcregor couldn't. I don't see El Matador being the answer.
Click to expand...

Once upon a time I had a hard time ever seeing Hendo, Ngannou, Conor, Masvidal and many others getting knocked out.
 
Remind me how the Aldo and Justin fights went again?

Cause Wikipedia's telling me Max got 3 KOs there so interesting choice mate.
 
TheBulge said:
Head CLEAN off.



Once upon a time I had a hard time ever seeing Hendo, Ngannou, Conor, Masvidal and many others getting knocked out.
Click to expand...
Max has been fighting for 10 yrs at the highest level and none have been able to figure him out…But also funny that you placed Masvidual in that bunch.
 
If he loses conciseness, he will be knocked out
 
filthybliss said:
I honestly have a hard time seeing Max ever getting knocked out. If Volk, Gaejthe, and Vintage-Era Mcregor couldn't. I don't see El Matador being the answer.
Click to expand...
None of those fighters possess the knock out power Ilia has.
 
All things are possible, it is a fight. Nothing can be said that's an absolute about what will happen. Max never getting knocked out before is not an indication that he will never be knocked out, everybody got a ticket and iron jaws don't last forever.
 
RonDante said:
Topuria has much better boxing than Aldo and more power, if ilia lands as much as Aldo did then Max is going down

But your gaethje knockdown take is silly, he was off balance in the pocket and popped right back up, it wasn’t a chin check knockdown

He was definitely rocked badly in the Dustin fight, he looked like he was going to get finished in the 2nd round, and would have been actually knocked down if the fence didn’t keep him up
Click to expand...

Agreed.
Dustin stunned him like three more times.
 
This fight is hard to predict. Leaning Ilia, but Emmet did survive a 5 round beating from him so it's not like he KO's everyone.
 
