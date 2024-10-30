If Volk point fights his way to victory in a rematch with Topuria....

JustBreed
Will he go back to being as hated as he was after the first and second Max wins? Does sherdog have a meltdown?
I think there's a 1 in 10 chance he wins (maybe less), but I don't see him winning any other way. If he wins, I don't think he'll be popular for it. He'd likely lose to Topuria in a Third fight, and ultimately tarnish his legacy further.
