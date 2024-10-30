If Volk point fights his way to victory in a rematch with Topuria....

JustBreed

JustBreed

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 8, 2013
Messages
894
Reaction score
543
Will he go back to being as hated as he was after the first and second Max wins? Does sherdog have a meltdown?

I think there's a 1 in 10 chance he wins (maybe less), but I don't see him winning any other way. If he wins, I don't think he'll be popular for it. He'd likely lose to Topuria in a Third fight, and ultimately tarnish his legacy further.
 
He is already beloved now already. That will lead to a trilogy fight.
 
He'd be wise to look for takedowns and clinches any time he can and try his best to make it a battle of conditioning. If he wins, regardless of whether it's boring or not, it will be impressive considering where he's at in his career right now.
 
