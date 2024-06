TempleoftheDog said: They don’t have to hate eachother. And if there’s no real beef. I’d prefer they not just invent one.



Just bring your A level shit in the octagon.



That’s all I ever ask from any fighter. Click to expand...

They def were talking shit to each other at the presser, but it was nothing really too personal. Maybe Ian doesnt even really care that he tried to have a mole in his camp. Just selling the fightWhen you try to make things too personal in every fight, you put too much emotional stress down on yourself.I dont think Ian wans to go back to how things were, and that is smart.