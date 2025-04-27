Ian Garry - The Dying Star

Ian Garry is just not the guy we hoped he would be. He’s a boring fighter who looks for decision wins, he got badly out-struck by MVP , and had to wrestle for the entire fight to barely squeak out a win. He got dropped by a small Chinese guy 2 years back.

Ian Garry the ‘best striker in the ufc’, couldn’t even outstrike a 40 year old MVP. His only wins are against aging journeymen , and his performances are almost always worse than they should have been. He just won last night by decision, and ended the fight by nearly getting flatlined by ground and pound for a minute straight, slipping around the octagon like there’s banana peels on the mat.

This guys a dying star, if he ever was one, his wife cuckery mixed with his boring decision point fighting style, has flatlined his stardom.
 
He was tooling patches up for the first half of that fight tbf. Questionable chin, but he mixes the martial arts well.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
He was tooling patches up for the first half of that fight tbf. Questionable chin, but he mixes the martial arts well.
He mixes them up well but he’s not the best at any of the martial arts. The fact he has to rely on his wrestling against MVP , shows he can’t hang with the big dogs. He has good striking , good jiu jitsu, decent takedowns, but he’s not the best at any of them, and his striking is overrated.
 
MetaIIica said:
He mixes them up well but he’s not the best at any of the martial arts. The fact he has to rely on his wrestling against MVP , shows he can’t hang with the big dogs. He has good striking , good jiu jitsu, decent takedowns, but he’s not the best at any of them, and his striking is overrated.
All his tools are there to avoid the fight, not finish it.
 
MetaIIica said:
He mixes them up well but he’s not the best at any of the martial arts. The fact he has to rely on his wrestling against MVP , shows he can’t hang with the big dogs. He has good striking , good jiu jitsu, decent takedowns, but he’s not the best at any of them, and his striking is overrated.
I’d agree with most of that. I never saw his striking as overrated though. It’s rated for what it is. We all know he’s not some power puncher. Last night, he doubled patches in shots landed for 4/5 rounds and frustrated him. He kept is back off the fence, circled nicely, and kept catching patches on the way in with nice combos. Those combos were well timed and always came in bunches. I thought it was a solid performance until he almost got finished late.

His wrestling cracks me up bc it’s obviously not polished or refined, yet somehow, it’s just good enough to win him fights. He’s good at mixing it in where needed to steal rounds.

I am worried about his chin though. We’ve seen him rocked and dropped multiple times now. A power puncher will always be his weakness, but failing that, he has a good chance vs anyone. If you can’t hurt him on the feet, he’s gonna jump on his bike and style on you.

I think you’re being too harsh about the MVP win. That guy is hard to lool good against on the feet, even at 40.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
I’d agree with most of that. I never saw his striking as overrated though. It’s rated for what it is. We all know he’s not some power puncher. Last night, he doubled patches in shots landed for 4/5 rounds and frustrated him. He kept is back off the fence, circled nicely, and kept catching patches on the way in with nice combos. Those combos were well timed and always came in bunches. I thought it was a solid performance until he almost got finished late.

His wrestling cracks me up bc it’s obviously not polished or refined, yet somehow, it’s just good enough to win him fights. He’s good at mixing it in where needed to steal rounds.

I am worried about his chin though. We’ve seen him rocked and dropped multiple times now. A power puncher will always be his weakness, but failing that, he has a good chance vs anyone. If you can’t hurt him on the feet, he’s gonna jump on his bike and style on you.

I think you’re being too harsh about the MVP win. That guy is hard to lool good against on the feet, even at 40.
His wrestling is just good enough to get him by for now, but when he’s fighting higher ranked guys I don’t think he will be able to rely on his wrestling when he’s getting outstruck on the feet.

I can definitely see him getting KOd clean eventually
 
Doesn’t help him that his personality and whole persona comes across as woeful too.
 
MetaIIica said:
His wrestling is just good enough to get him by for now, but when he’s fighting higher ranked guys I don’t think he will be able to rely on his wrestling when he’s getting outstruck on the feet.

I can definitely see him getting KOd clean eventually
And sherdog will rejoice. If it’s shoopable, sherbros will have a field day.
 
He’s not exciting, that’s for sure but he will fight anyone anytime and you can’t take that from him. In an era of cherrypickers, it’s refreshing to see Ian take the fights literally nobody wants.

Nobody wanted Shavkat or Prates but Ian fought them with no BS. It’s pretty clear he’s a top 5 guy in the division and shouldn’t be far away from a title shot.
 
His bottom game seems very porous when it comes to defending GnP. He showed that vs Shavkat as well where he desperately locked Shavkat down but even then whenever Shavkat got loose he immediately started smashing vicious GnP. Not sure if I like how Garry reacts to it as well, he makes defensive maneuvers but he almost has a face of "oh shit I might get KOed"
 
