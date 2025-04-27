Ian Garry - The Dying Star

I’d agree with most of that. I never saw his striking as overrated though. It’s rated for what it is. We all know he’s not some power puncher. Last night, he doubled patches in shots landed for 4/5 rounds and frustrated him. He kept is back off the fence, circled nicely, and kept catching patches on the way in with nice combos. Those combos were well timed and always came in bunches. I thought it was a solid performance until he almost got finished late.



His wrestling cracks me up bc it’s obviously not polished or refined, yet somehow, it’s just good enough to win him fights. He’s good at mixing it in where needed to steal rounds.



I am worried about his chin though. We’ve seen him rocked and dropped multiple times now. A power puncher will always be his weakness, but failing that, he has a good chance vs anyone. If you can’t hurt him on the feet, he’s gonna jump on his bike and style on you.



I think you’re being too harsh about the MVP win. That guy is hard to lool good against on the feet, even at 40.