Ian Garry - The Dying Star

Ian Garry is just not the guy we hoped he would be. He’s a boring fighter who looks for decision wins, he got badly out-struck by MVP , and had to wrestle for the entire fight to barely squeak out a win. He got dropped by a small Chinese guy 2 years back.
Ian Garry the ‘best striker in the ufc’, couldn’t even outstrike a 40 year old MVP. His only wins are against aging journeymen , and his performances are almost always worse than they should have been. He just won last night by decision, and ended the fight by nearly getting flatlined by ground and pound for a minute straight, slipping around the octagon like there’s banana peels on the mat.
This guys a dying star, if he ever was one, his wife cuckery mixed with his boring decision point fighting style, has flatlined his stardom.
