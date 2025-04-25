Ian Machado Garry: "I’m more Brazilian’ than Carlos Prates … I’ve got his whole country wanting me to win"

In fact, the Irish welterweight expects Brazil to side with him in his UFC Kansas City main event fight against Carlos Prates on Saturday. While Prates continues to seek his biggest vices from outside the country, Garry says he’s welcomed everything that Brazil has offered him thus far and he wouldn’t have it any other way.Garry addressing his adoration for Brazil came after he was asked about Prates openly admitting that he still smokes cigarettes regularly before and after his fights.While his bad habits haven’t hurt Prates in the UFC thus far considering he’s scored four knockouts in his first four performances with the promotion, Garry knows that he’s never going to carry himself that way.“That’s his life choice,” Garry said. “That’s nothing for me to get involved in. He can do whatever he wants with his life and we can all sit here and talk about it. At the end of the day on Saturday night, you step into that octagon with someone who’s a complete professional.“I’m going to manhandle him in every way, shape and form that I want. I will manipulate him and there’s nothing he can do to stop it.”Garry also addressed some prior comments he made about Prates when he called him a “quitter” after watching one of his early fights before earning a UFC contract.The remark ended up earning a fiery response from Prates but Garry doesn’t care much what his opponent has to say about him. In Garry’s opinion, he was just offering analysis on one of Prates’ past fights and his opponent can’t deny what actually happen.“I like to do my job and watch my opponents and watch their fights,” Garry said. “I analyze. Look his team is called the Fighting Nerds. They do the same thing. They’ve never seen a fight where I quit before. So when I saw that, he put his hand in the air, he waved at the ref and said ‘I’m done.’ I have never seen that in MMA.“That showed the true Carlos Prates as well. When the going gets tough he quits and on Saturday night, I’m going to put him in that position where he has to choose if he wants to quit.”For all the hype and attention that’s been paid to Prates since first arriving in the UFC, Garry knows he’s by far the toughest opponent the Brazilian has faced.The same can’t be said when Garry looks at his resume and then compares the level of talent he’s faced in the UFC versus what Prates has accomplished thus far.“I want to prove I’m the best against everyone and I think Carlos is up there,” Garry said. “When you look at my previous opponents, I don’t think he’s as awkward as [Michael ‘Venom’ Page]. I don’t think he’s as fast as MVP. I don’t think he’s as well-rounded as Shavkat [Rakhmonov] and I think obviously because of the awkwardness because I’m long and tall, he doesn’t have the stylistic irritation that Geoff Neal does. For me, this is a guy I can go out there and put on full display that I’m just levels and levels above him.”Prates may have an impressive highlight reel through his first four fights in the UFC but don’t expect Garry to be impressed until he sees something truly special.Judging by his opinion on Prates and his skill set, Garry definitely hasn’t witnessed that yet.“This guy is a one-trick pony,” Garry said. “He’s got a left hand, he’s got a left knee and he’s got a left leg. They’re all on one side. I’ve got everything I need. I can beat him everywhere for every second of this fight and that’s what I’m doing Saturday night.”