We'll see. HW Jones is still basically an unknown.



What little we did see against Gane suggests he's old, slow and Ploddy on the feet. Wrestling is still great, albeit against a guy who was being taken down easily by a striker in Ngannou who had one working leg at the time.



On the other hand, Aspinall has many of the attributes of the guys Jones has historically struggled against. He's taller than Gus and Reyes, he is a great offensive boxer, he is lightyears quicker than Jones at this point.



If Jones is going to beat Aspinall, if sure as hell isn't gonna be on the feet, he has to get him down like, yesterday.