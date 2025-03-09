HuskySamoan said: The Jones that lagged vs Santos, Reyes, Smith and OSP was a very different guy than the one who was in his prime. Dude was really out of the came by that point...it happens. Prime Jones shits in Ankalaevs mouth easy. Click to expand...

Most of prime Jon was beating up on fat MWs who were 5'11 to 6'1 and like 218lbs in the cage while having a 10 inch reach advantage lol. Ank ain't that he's a solid 6'3 230lbs in the cage.Ank is a big LHW more in the size of a Gus who we saw how Jon did the 1st fight and there was a reason Jon ducked Rumble in his prime. DC, Bader and Gus were the only top LHWs of his era he beat and many thought he lost to Gus. Ducked Rumble, didn't fight Davis. DC was a great fighter but Jon would always have the matchup advantage with height and striking something he wouldn't have against Ank.Jon looking beatable against Gus, Reyes and unable to finish guys like OSP is more about the size difference which he didn't have much of and wouldn't against Ank. Not some cope about his mentality or "prime" he just started to consistently fight LHWs his own actual size and started to perform much worse. Ank ain't a 5'11 fat MW like Hashad, Lyoto, Vitor, Shale etc. Ank dominates him in the striking easily. Far better striker and boxer.