ExitLUPin
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Hard to disagree. Ank is a horrific style matchup for prime Jon. Better, more powerful striker. Can kick with Jon even with push kicks, has head kick KOs, leg kicks. Prime Jon always struggled with boxing and Ank is one of the best boxers in LHW history. He would outstrike and box the shit out of Jon. He is a great grappler too and might even get a TD if he doesn't wrestling is a wash and Jon isn't doing much in grappling with a dominant sambo grappler like Ank. Ank has all the strengths of Gus and Reyes who got robbed against Jon except Ank is a great wrestler and grappler too unlike those 2.
Ank over prime Jon 49-46