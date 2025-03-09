  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Ankalaev: I'd beat Jon Jones. I don't see why not.

Hard to disagree. Ank is a horrific style matchup for prime Jon. Better, more powerful striker. Can kick with Jon even with push kicks, has head kick KOs, leg kicks. Prime Jon always struggled with boxing and Ank is one of the best boxers in LHW history. He would outstrike and box the shit out of Jon. He is a great grappler too and might even get a TD if he doesn't wrestling is a wash and Jon isn't doing much in grappling with a dominant sambo grappler like Ank. Ank has all the strengths of Gus and Reyes who got robbed against Jon except Ank is a great wrestler and grappler too unlike those 2.

Ank over prime Jon 49-46
 
Ankalaev is a clear caliber lower than guys like Cormier and Jones, Id bet on a prime Gus to beat him and very likely Rumble as well. I always thought Nemkov was the clear superior Russian LHW of this era too. Poatan was never what he was marketed as, fans, yes you guys too are just absolute fucking morons. Legend this, double champ that, best striker in MMA ever...you fucking idiots.

Anyways Ank barely scrapes past Pereira, struggled a lot with Santos and drew with Jan. Sorry dude isn't fucking beating Jones, LHW is just trash and has been for ages, he's at the top of the heap.
 
Struggled to take down Alex and he thinks he can beat Jones? Ank is a great fighter but I don't see where he gives Jones any trouble

Jones is taller, stronger, bigger, better fight iq, more handsome and just better in every aspect of MMA. It will be easy as Mike Tyson stealing a candy bar from Henry Cejudo
 
Jon barely beat Santos by SD, arguably didn't and had a losing scorecard by a judge and Santos was on 1 leg for a third of that fight. He also robbed Reyes in one of the worst title fight decisions ever who stylistically is just a worse version of Ank in every way and doesn't have grappling. Ank didn't scrape by Alex he won 3 rounds easily arguably 4.
 
The Jones that lagged vs Santos, Reyes, Smith and OSP was a very different guy than the one who was in his prime. Dude was really out of the came by that point...it happens. Prime Jones shits in Ankalaevs mouth easy.
 
Umm... Ank wouldn't be trying to take Jon down so why does that matter? lol Ank has had a lot of fights where he doesn't even attempt a TD.

Ank is more powerful than Jon, the superior striker everywhere and boxing he has as astronomical edge boxing being the big weakness for Jon's whole career. Jon would be the one trying for TDs Ank would outstrke him easily on the feet as he tries.
 
To be fair Jones progressively became more and more tentative with the wrestling. I think his prime was between Shogun-Rampage or Rashad. Maybe DC 1.
 
Most of prime Jon was beating up on fat MWs who were 5'11 to 6'1 and like 218lbs in the cage while having a 10 inch reach advantage lol. Ank ain't that he's a solid 6'3 230lbs in the cage.

Ank is a big LHW more in the size of a Gus who we saw how Jon did the 1st fight and there was a reason Jon ducked Rumble in his prime. DC, Bader and Gus were the only top LHWs of his era he beat and many thought he lost to Gus. Ducked Rumble, didn't fight Davis. DC was a great fighter but Jon would always have the matchup advantage with height and striking something he wouldn't have against Ank.

Jon looking beatable against Gus, Reyes and unable to finish guys like OSP is more about the size difference which he didn't have much of and wouldn't against Ank. Not some cope about his mentality or "prime" he just started to consistently fight LHWs his own actual size and started to perform much worse. Ank ain't a 5'11 fat MW like Hashad, Lyoto, Vitor, Shale etc. Ank dominates him in the striking easily. Far better striker and boxer.
 
You sound dumb. Jon would poke them eyes and rag doll Ank until he got a finish or decision. Now that his favorite elbows are back. He might kill Ank. Take your hating ass somewhere.
 
Ank is the typical allround fighter that prime Jon Jones would absolutely pick apart round after round till he broke him from the inside by violating him from the outside like anyone has done to him before
 
Go sit down in a corner, I tried to give you a lesson but now you get nothing.
 
can you post pics of these fat MWs your telling us
lets see them and we can debate about it.

and can you post their stats before they fought jones?
im just curious if they where really fat or did jones made them look fat?
 
It would be a standing fight and Ank would piece him up worse than Reyes did. He just outstuck Poatan.

Jones fans are delusional.

giphy.gif
 
Today Jones would likely beat him but a coked up Jon would definitely.
 
