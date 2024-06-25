  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I hate Pereira, but let's be honest here, he is going to HAKAI Jiri

Pereira himself said that he did not understand Jiri style before the first fight, never having to fight someone with that style. Now that he did, he could optimize his Master striking skills to completely neutralize Jiri unorthodox style of fighting.

Jiri had ONE chance; take by surprise this master in striking. It was then or never. Now that Pereira experienced that and downloaded it in his system, he could use his master striking skills to completely neutralize and annihilate Jiri.

However, he is still going to get destroyed by Ankalaev. So, to me, Pereira is still not the real champ. Ank should have won the Jan fight and should have gotten a title shot already.
 
Didn't read, just came in to ask after reading title, how the fu k you gonna hate a fighter like AP?
 
Took Izzy 3 fights to figure out Pereira, but now he's basically his dad.

All it takes is to figure out the style.
 
Took Izzy 3 fights to figure out Pereira, but now he's basically his dad.

All it takes is to figure out the style.
How does Jiri usually do with that type of thing? Asking because I respect your experience in watching a lot of fights. What does Jiri need to do to win the rematch?
 
