I hate Pereira, but let's be honest here, he is going to HAKAI Jiri

Pereira himself said that he did not understand Jiri style before the first fight, never having to fight someone with that style. Now that he did, he could optimize his Master striking skills to completely neutralize Jiri unorthodox style of fighting.



Jiri had ONE chance; take by surprise this master in striking. It was then or never. Now that Pereira experienced that and downloaded it in his system, he could use his master striking skills to completely neutralize and annihilate Jiri.



However, he is still going to get destroyed by Ankalaev. So, to me, Pereira is still not the real champ. Ank should have won the Jan fight and should have gotten a title shot already.