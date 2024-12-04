Ankalaev has nothing for Pereira

He has zero offensive grappling. Overrated because was a combat Sambo champ who was a 100% striker, he never had offensive grappling. He got subbed by Paul Craig and has terrible offensive grappling. Got stuffed by Rakic. Pereira has 5 times better striking and keeps it standing. Even if he does get taken down Ank has no submission skills. Alex will get up in the next round and have yet another chance to KO him. I think Pereira doesn't want to fight him because it does nothing for his bank book and it is still seen as s slight risk even though it shouldnt.Realistically Alex takes his head off most likely with a left hook or flying knee.Still want this fight next and Pereira can use it as a ststepping stone to improve and hopefully win a HW title.If any man in the world loses concetration for a second against Alex they are going to sleep including HW's.