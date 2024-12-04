Ankalaev has nothing for Pereira

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
615
Reaction score
1,622
He has zero offensive grappling. Overrated because was a combat Sambo champ who was a 100% striker, he never had offensive grappling. He got subbed by Paul Craig and has terrible offensive grappling. Got stuffed by Rakic. Pereira has 5 times better striking and keeps it standing. Even if he does get taken down Ank has no submission skills. Alex will get up in the next round and have yet another chance to KO him. I think Pereira doesn't want to fight him because it does nothing for his bank book and it is still seen as s slight risk even though it shouldnt.

Realistically Alex takes his head off most likely with a left hook or flying knee.

Still want this fight next and Pereira can use it as a st
stepping stone to improve and hopefully win a HW title.

If any man in the world loses concetration for a second against Alex they are going to sleep including HW's.

sean-strickland-alex-pereira-alex-pereira.gif
 
Last edited:
Ankalaev's grappling is overrated, striking is underrated.
Some people think Khabib would beat Jones because he is a world sambo champion, now imagine what Ankalaev would do to Pereira, Jones and Tom. He is a world sambo champ too and so much bigger!
 
His grappling. That's it. His striking isn't on the level, reach disadvantage doesn't help, can't check leg kicks, and doesn't cut off the cage.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Ankalaev's grappling is overrated, striking is underrated.
Some people think Khabib would beat Jones because he is a world sambo champion, now imagine what Ankalaev would do to Pereira, Jones and Tom. He is a world sambo champ too and so much bigger!
Click to expand...
He's a good striker but no he's no Alex.

84a952daefcc2cf98470c82b26f3e5b84cc1e576.gifv
 
MarioLemieux said:
He has zero offensive grappling. Overrated because was a combat Sambo champ who was a 100% striker, he never had offensive grappling. He got subbed by Paul Craig and has terrible offensive grappling. Got stuffed by Rakic. Pereira has 5 times better striking and keeps it standing. Even if he does get taken down Ank has no submission skills. Alex will get up in the next round and have yet another chance to KO him. I think Pereira doesn't want to fight him because it does nothing for his bank book and it is still seen as s slight risk even though it shouldnt.

Realistically Alex takes his head off most likely with a left hook or flying knee.

Still want this fight next and Pereira can use it as a st
stepping stone to improve and hopefully win a HW title.

If any man in the world loses concetration for a second against Alex they are going to sleep including HW's.

sean-strickland-alex-pereira-alex-pereira.gif
Click to expand...

Such a great KO. Everybody has such trouble with Strickland's philly shell-lift leg up to set up an attack/counter. But Alex just left hooks him out of there with very little effort.
 
MarioLemieux said:
He has zero offensive grappling. Overrated because was a combat Sambo champ who was a 100% striker, he never had offensive grappling. He got subbed by Paul Craig and has terrible offensive grappling. Got stuffed by Rakic. Pereira has 5 times better striking and keeps it standing. Even if he does get taken down Ank has no submission skills. Alex will get up in the next round and have yet another chance to KO him. I think Pereira doesn't want to fight him because it does nothing for his bank book and it is still seen as s slight risk even though it shouldnt.

Realistically Alex takes his head off most likely with a left hook or flying knee.

Still want this fight next and Pereira can use it as a st
stepping stone to improve and hopefully win a HW title.

If any man in the world loses concetration for a second against Alex they are going to sleep including HW's.

sean-strickland-alex-pereira-alex-pereira.gif
Click to expand...

Pretty much my thoughts exactly.

That said, Alex needs to fight Ank, for peace and acceptance in the division, if nothing else.

And Alex will murder him.
 
I think Ank is the only one in the division that can stop Alex right now. The division is pretty weak and striker heavy. That being said I'll still take Alex by ko Rnd 2
 
He wrestlefucked Jan, and Jan wrestlefucked Poatan. Not saying thats the be all end all of the discussion but its something to consider.

Regardless, the fight needs to happen. Its yet another example of there being drama over the champ defending against the obvious challenger in a division. Seems to be happening way too much recently.
 
I don’t think anyone has a clue who truly wins this fight.
 
I think he will crotch sniff and make it a boring fight. He has a route to beat him if he does that, which would be a horrible way to lose a great champ.
 
I like alex but you're overrating him, this is the same guy who got taken down by Jiri prochazka's first takedown attempt, ankalaev took down krylov when he wanted, he will be able to take down alex. He may not have submission skills but he does have good GNP and finished many of his earlier fights by ground and pound. Alex on the feet will have a clear advantage but he also was down 0-2 to rountree before he gassed so it's not like ankalaev has no chance for success on the feet.
 
Pereira has a weak jaw, but the problem is that opponents have rarely hit it.
 
Pereira is the betting underdog so why don't you put 100$ on it on post it here ? Or are those empty words
 
It is this an attempt to convive people that Anklaev is not a worthy opponent or something? Wrong take, then more reason to make the fight, Pereira will just run through him, isnt it?

Im no Anklaev fan, but as of right now thats the fight to make, if things line up them he could try for a HW title if he feels like it.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
He wrestlefucked Jan, and Jan wrestlefucked Poatan. Not saying thats the be all end all of the discussion but its something to consider.

Regardless, the fight needs to happen. Its yet another example of there being drama over the champ defending against the obvious challenger in a division. Seems to be happening way too much recently.
Click to expand...
Jan also got wrestlefuckd by Gus, his TDD aint it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Whose Next For DDP? Strickland, Pereira Or Rob/Khamzat Winner?!
Replies
11
Views
290
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
GiganticMeat
Two thoughts on Ankalaev/Pereira
Replies
17
Views
804
UFConFOX
U
Alpha_T83
Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill
U
Ankalaev vs Jan 2 for interim LHW title, and Alex vs Jones at HW
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
3K
Hog-train
Hog-train

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,760
Messages
56,604,618
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top