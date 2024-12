To make Khamzat a star.. Pereira is 37 and has to fight Ank next otherwise he looks like a duck if he fights any other LHW. They know Ank can make Pereira look like James Toney if Ank decides to use his wrestling and they would get nothing out of it. Meanwhile if Khamzat were to choke Pereira out under a min they'd have a superstar on their hands in Khamzat.



Khamzat has superstar potential while Ank doesn't.