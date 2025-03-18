I love Rob, but to say he's one of the greatest MMA striker is really stretching it lol



He would have zero chance at doing anything meaningful at LHW.



But I see what he's trying to do. If he loses against Strickland, I mean, guys that are calling him out, Caio or Hernandez, they are all tough fights for him.



I can see him thinking it will all be lose-lose fights, so might as well move up and try to find win-win fights.



I wouldn't care to see him against Jiri or Alex. He will try to wrestle for five rounds. He got outstruck by Darren Till, he won't do nothing on the feet against those two.



LHW is not what it used to be, but I don't see him doing anything worth of note moving up a weight class. But then again, UFC has a lot of cans for crushing in all weight classes. So I imagine they could find some cans for him to crush.



But imagine if UFC kept LHWs like Rumble, Bader, Davis, Anderson and Rob trying to move up?