Media Robert Whittaker wants Strickland for International Fight Week, considering move to LHW

How do you guys think Whittaker does against the likes of Jiri, Hill, and Pereira etc?

Whittaker is one of the greatest strikers ever in MMA with elite TDD so I like his chances, he's older now but he'll still have the speed advantage AND technique advantage over these guys so I wouldn't mind it.

I can see him disposing of Strickland with ease, getting a no 1 contender fight at LHW vs someone like the winner of Khalil x Hill or Jiri while Pereira rematches Ankalaev and then getting a title shot

I think he has the style to force Ankalaev into his point fighting game where he excels while Ankalaev goes something like 0/11 for takedowns like he did vs Pereira whose TDD is no where at the level of Whittaker and ends up losing a decision, Pereira however would likely be a difficult matchup for Whittaker


giphy-downsized-large.gif
 
I love Rob, but to say he's one of the greatest MMA striker is really stretching it lol

He would have zero chance at doing anything meaningful at LHW.

But I see what he's trying to do. If he loses against Strickland, I mean, guys that are calling him out, Caio or Hernandez, they are all tough fights for him.

I can see him thinking it will all be lose-lose fights, so might as well move up and try to find win-win fights.

I wouldn't care to see him against Jiri or Alex. He will try to wrestle for five rounds. He got outstruck by Darren Till, he won't do nothing on the feet against those two.

LHW is not what it used to be, but I don't see him doing anything worth of note moving up a weight class. But then again, UFC has a lot of cans for crushing in all weight classes. So I imagine they could find some cans for him to crush.

But imagine if UFC kept LHWs like Rumble, Bader, Davis, Anderson and Rob trying to move up?
 
