Elegant
@Blue
Apr 13, 2024
- 734
- 2,340
How do you guys think Whittaker does against the likes of Jiri, Hill, and Pereira etc?
Whittaker is one of the greatest strikers ever in MMA with elite TDD so I like his chances, he's older now but he'll still have the speed advantage AND technique advantage over these guys so I wouldn't mind it.
I can see him disposing of Strickland with ease, getting a no 1 contender fight at LHW vs someone like the winner of Khalil x Hill or Jiri while Pereira rematches Ankalaev and then getting a title shot
I think he has the style to force Ankalaev into his point fighting game where he excels while Ankalaev goes something like 0/11 for takedowns like he did vs Pereira whose TDD is no where at the level of Whittaker and ends up losing a decision, Pereira however would likely be a difficult matchup for Whittaker