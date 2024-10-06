I discovered Alex Poatan's secret

HXEReV.gif


Poor OP
 
He drinks black goo?
Huh?

Is this supposed to be funny?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Motivated BJ Penn
Media Anthony Smith accepts Poatan's 50k grappling challenge
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
8K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Ser das Trevas
How do you think the fight between Poatan and Dricus would unfold?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
nonoob
nonoob
Ser das Trevas
People are saying that Carlos Prates reminds me of Anderson Silva, but I see a lot of Poatan's mannerisms in him
Replies
16
Views
522
Goutfather
Goutfather
Portland8242
So what's the early prediction on Jiri vs Poatan 2?
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
deadshot138
deadshot138
BluntForceTrama
Has there ever been a fight previously with a size disparity in the same weight class greater than Poatan vs Roundtree?
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
TaxCutz
TaxCutz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,160
Messages
56,308,119
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top