Jamahal said he was entertained but not impressed. I'm tired of fighters saying over the top dumb stuff to keep this facade up. How was it not impressive that Rountree made it to the 4th round? Almost no one had the fight going that long much less having Rountree win some rounds. How was it not impressive that Pereira has KO/TKO'ed three people this year (all short notice and 2 former champions)? How was it not impressive that he has fought three times in a calendar year when most fighters barely fight twice?



On top of that Pereira saved 2 of the 3 cards and should be everyone's Fighter of the Year. Yes, even over Max if he beats Topuria.