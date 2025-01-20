  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Jamahal Hill and Jiri gets drinks after their fight. Are fans wrong about Hill???

Alright, Sherbums, let’s talk about Jamahal Hill. After his devastating KO loss to Jiří Procházka at UFC 311, Hill went out and grabbed drinks with Jiří. And this isn’t the first time Hill has shown class and respect after a tough defeat—remember when Paul Craig broke his arm, and Hill went dancing with him after? And let’s not forget how he trained with Anthony Smith, another guy he fought in the past.

There’s this huge narrative that Jamahal Hill is a sore loser or disrespectful, but if you actually look at how he’s interacted with most of his opponents, it paints a different picture. Outside of the Alex Pereira fight, Hill has consistently shown respect and camaraderie. Fighters who train with him or know him personally all seem to think he’s a good dude.

So, are fans getting it wrong about Jamahal Hill? Maybe he deserves a little more benefit of the doubt. What do you think, Sherbums—has Hill’s reputation been unfairly tarnished, or is there something else going on? Let’s hear it!
 
He actually used to be a class act, including when he got his arm snapped by Paul Craig. The Poatan loss just messed him up up so bad because he came in overconfident and got embarrassed. Hopefully he learned something from the backlash and is getting back to how he used to be.
 
Hespek to both of them for this.

And how you could hate Jiri I don't know.

Also is that Hill wife? She a good looking lady.
 
Jiri just wanted to get a good look at Jamhal's lady friend💃🏽
"I'm coming!!"🌲💦☃️
 
Last edited:
So many on here were picking Hill to KO Jiri as well lol. Where are you all at? Don't doubt the samurai that is Jiri Prochazka, foolish mortals.

Jiri Prochazka GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
 
Damn man. Jamahal is a lucky guy,
 
It's only business for them. They move on. It's autistic weirdos like some people here who get too emotionally invested and create fantasy narratives around the fighters.
 
Good for Hill, he put on a hell of a fight and I thought Jiri was shook in the middle of the fight, I thought Hill might make a comeback, he never broke. Dude has a hell of a heart.

I rolled my eyes hard after his post Alex shenanigans but whatevs, it's all good.
 
