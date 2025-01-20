



Alright, Sherbums, let’s talk about Jamahal Hill. After his devastating KO loss to Jiří Procházka at UFC 311, Hill went out and grabbed drinks with Jiří. And this isn’t the first time Hill has shown class and respect after a tough defeat—remember when Paul Craig broke his arm, and Hill went dancing with him after? And let’s not forget how he trained with Anthony Smith, another guy he fought in the past.



There’s this huge narrative that Jamahal Hill is a sore loser or disrespectful, but if you actually look at how he’s interacted with most of his opponents, it paints a different picture. Outside of the Alex Pereira fight, Hill has consistently shown respect and camaraderie. Fighters who train with him or know him personally all seem to think he’s a good dude.



So, are fans getting it wrong about Jamahal Hill? Maybe he deserves a little more benefit of the doubt. What do you think, Sherbums—has Hill’s reputation been unfairly tarnished, or is there something else going on? Let’s hear it!